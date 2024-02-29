Video: Joe Varndell On Being A Student at MTB University

Pinkbike is experiencing server issues, the site is loading slow and many functions are not working (Uploading content).

Young Starling Cycles rider Joe Varndell has a cool story.



Not only is he super talented on a mountain bike, but he also actually studies mountain biking full-time at college. Yep - that really is a thing you can do now!



Joe joined the



Joe's time studying mountain biking isn't just about riding bikes. It's also learning race craft as well as sports science, psychology, coaching skills and everything you need to be an all-around expert two-wheel athlete. It's a three-year, full-time course and graduates gain a HND (Higher National Diploma) qualification at the end of it.



Because we think Joe is rad and we think the life he's living is rad, we decided it was time to tell his story.



And to add just a little extra element to the story, we recruited EWS racer, veteran rider, BASE tutor and filmmaker Innes Graham to tell the story. Who better to tell the story of the mountain bike student than one of his own teachers, right?



Look out for Joe racing UK Enduro Nationals and heap of other one-off UK events, including the Malverns Festival. Good luck, Joe!



Learn more about Starling Cycles at

Learn about the bike Joe is riding here:

Follow Joe on Insta at

And thanks to Innes:







Videos Starling





Author Info: Starlingcycles

Member since Mar 6, 2018

10 articles

