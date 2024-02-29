Video: Joe Varndell On Being A Student at MTB University

Young Starling Cycles rider Joe Varndell has a cool story.
Not only is he super talented on a mountain bike, but he also actually studies mountain biking full-time at college. Yep - that really is a thing you can do now!
Joe joined the Starling Cycles team
a few years back and went on to enrol into Mountain Bike University, AKA BASE College in Scotland. His racing was going well, the results were building and he knew that he wanted to just throw his energy 100% into mountain biking. He applied and before he knew it, Joe and his Starling Cycles Murmur
were heading north to the Borders Academy of Sporting Excellence (BASE), in Peebles, Scotland.
Joe's time studying mountain biking isn't just about riding bikes. It's also learning race craft as well as sports science, psychology, coaching skills and everything you need to be an all-around expert two-wheel athlete. It's a three-year, full-time course and graduates gain a HND (Higher National Diploma) qualification at the end of it.
Because we think Joe is rad and we think the life he's living is rad, we decided it was time to tell his story.
And to add just a little extra element to the story, we recruited EWS racer, veteran rider, BASE tutor and filmmaker Innes Graham to tell the story. Who better to tell the story of the mountain bike student than one of his own teachers, right?
Look out for Joe racing UK Enduro Nationals and heap of other one-off UK events, including the Malverns Festival. Good luck, Joe!
Learn more about Starling Cycles at starlingcycles.com
Learn about the bike Joe is riding here: starlingcycles.com/bikes/murmur
Follow Joe on Insta at https://www.instagram.com/jvarndell63
And thanks to Innes: https://www.instagram.com/innesgrahamphoto
I have an HND in a very similar field ("Outdoor recreation Management") and its almost worthless.
That said it was a great 2 years in Devon and I would do it again, but also wouldn't recommend it- I still needed to get a load of qualifications to actually work in the Outdoor Adventure industry and that took a further 5 years of work based courses and accreditation.
Pretty Heavy Drinker, that is =P
Guy already has industry connections and that mostly what you need to get a job in the industry. The school thing will help with some knowledge based stuff but he’s already got a foot in the door.
Over the last ten years, we’ve had 100+ students come through the course with a number of them going on to be professional riders. Greg Williamson, Lewis Buchanan, Luke Cryer and Reece Wilson are just a few of the students that have been through BASE. Others have gone on to further their education at universities, or traveled to places like Canada, New Zealand and the Alps. Some of them now run businesses in rope access and media, and all of them are better developed adults as a result of applying the BASE attitude and culture to the rest of their lives.