Video: Joe Varndell On Being A Student at MTB University

Mar 3, 2024
by Starling Cycles  

Young Starling Cycles rider Joe Varndell has a cool story.

Not only is he super talented on a mountain bike, but he also actually studies mountain biking full-time at college. Yep - that really is a thing you can do now!

Joe joined the Starling Cycles team a few years back and went on to enrol into Mountain Bike University, AKA BASE College in Scotland. His racing was going well, the results were building and he knew that he wanted to just throw his energy 100% into mountain biking. He applied and before he knew it, Joe and his Starling Cycles Murmur were heading north to the Borders Academy of Sporting Excellence (BASE), in Peebles, Scotland.

Joe's time studying mountain biking isn't just about riding bikes. It's also learning race craft as well as sports science, psychology, coaching skills and everything you need to be an all-around expert two-wheel athlete. It's a three-year, full-time course and graduates gain a HND (Higher National Diploma) qualification at the end of it.

Because we think Joe is rad and we think the life he's living is rad, we decided it was time to tell his story.

And to add just a little extra element to the story, we recruited EWS racer, veteran rider, BASE tutor and filmmaker Innes Graham to tell the story. Who better to tell the story of the mountain bike student than one of his own teachers, right?

Look out for Joe racing UK Enduro Nationals and heap of other one-off UK events, including the Malverns Festival. Good luck, Joe!

Learn more about Starling Cycles at starlingcycles.com
Learn about the bike Joe is riding here: starlingcycles.com/bikes/murmur
Follow Joe on Insta at https://www.instagram.com/jvarndell63
And thanks to Innes: https://www.instagram.com/innesgrahamphoto

Joe Varndell riding his Starling Cycles Murmur. Innes Graham photo.


16 Comments
  • 10 1
 3 years and you only come out with an HND!
I have an HND in a very similar field ("Outdoor recreation Management") and its almost worthless.
That said it was a great 2 years in Devon and I would do it again, but also wouldn't recommend it- I still needed to get a load of qualifications to actually work in the Outdoor Adventure industry and that took a further 5 years of work based courses and accreditation.
  • 10 19
flag jimmyricard (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I didn't go to school, sold pot to you and your friends and now they work for me lol
  • 4 0
 3 years at MTB University, I’d come out as a PhD.

Pretty Heavy Drinker, that is =P
  • 5 0
 What do you expect, outdoor recreation is a nothing qualification, it’s like a degree in geography, all you need is an Atlas
  • 3 0
 This is what you all are missing:

Guy already has industry connections and that mostly what you need to get a job in the industry. The school thing will help with some knowledge based stuff but he’s already got a foot in the door.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. I was just thinking that it would be more useful if this was an apprenticeship program where people attend college alongside of their role in the industry.
  • 8 3
 I had a friend who attended snowboard university. 15 years later he is broke living with his parents in the Midwest
  • 2 0
 I've been reading PB comments for 5 years which gave me indisputable academic knowledge in the field of engineering, business administration and medicine, specializing in what is wrong with bikes and their riders.
  • 1 0
 I think a program of study like this could be awesome. There’s a lot of potential content in coaching, psych, and sports science, and framing it all in terms of one sport your students are passionate about could be more motivating than a more generalized curriculum. The next question that comes up for me is are the faculty science educators who mountain bike or mountain bikers who think articles in Velo are like a text book and youtube fitness gurus are a source? Because the mountain bikers who make online content aren’t super sure how a spring works most days, and i wouldn’t turn to them for thorough and accurate knowledge of physiology and nutrition.
  • 6 1
 Bless
  • 3 0
 At least with a degree in underwater basket weaving you can make baskets
  • 1 0
 My lad is planning to apply after his A levels, so we've looked into it a fair bit
  • 1 0
 What do you even learn?
  • 7 0
 Our 3rd year students have also just went through their Mountain Bike Coaching UK (MBCUK) Technical Trail Leader (TTL) award, so are now qualified to lead and coach groups themselves.

Over the last ten years, we’ve had 100+ students come through the course with a number of them going on to be professional riders. Greg Williamson, Lewis Buchanan, Luke Cryer and Reece Wilson are just a few of the students that have been through BASE. Others have gone on to further their education at universities, or traveled to places like Canada, New Zealand and the Alps. Some of them now run businesses in rope access and media, and all of them are better developed adults as a result of applying the BASE attitude and culture to the rest of their lives.
  • 3 0
 @weeksy59: I was skeptical of this BASE school but hearing that Reece Wilson is a graduate totally changes my mind. Turning out trained pilots is no joke!
  • 2 2
 Lol. Ya, smart choice.







