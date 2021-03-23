Video: Joel Anderson & Friends Slap Turns & Hit Big Gaps in 'Keep it Saaf'

While I was down south working on some new projects with Joel Anderson, we decided to take a few days to check out Matt Roe’s local spot and maybe shoot some social clips to keep sponsors happy for the boys. It then escalated quite quickly once we saw how good the tracks were, how good the weather was and the potential for some top-notch footage. Jordan Muscato AKA The Cornermaster told me to ‘keep it saaf’ (or south for my foreign friends) whilst swigging a Carlsberg trail side after he’d had a huge over the bars.. and so it began.
Video / Words - Caldwell Visuals
Photography - Ian Lean
Soundtrack - RATM - Testify
