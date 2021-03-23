Video: Joel Anderson & Friends Slap Turns & Hit Big Gaps in 'Keep it Saaf'

Mar 23, 2021
by Tom Caldwell  

While I was down south working on some new projects with Joel Anderson, we decided to take a few days to check out Matt Roe’s local spot and maybe shoot some social clips to keep sponsors happy for the boys. It then escalated quite quickly once we saw how good the tracks were, how good the weather was and the potential for some top-notch footage. Jordan Muscato AKA The Cornermaster told me to ‘keep it saaf’ (or south for my foreign friends) whilst swigging a Carlsberg trail side after he’d had a huge over the bars.. and so it began.

Luckily Ian Lean 'the banger machine' was around to shoot some stills for the boys and as always provided some incredible pixels for your eyeballs to enjoy

Said riding spot proved very popular, presumably because Wales and uplift venues are still closed. It is however great to see lots of youngsters out and about refining their skills. As busy as it was, I made sure the riders I was shooting with all stayed at a safe distance from each other.

Rage Against The Machine has always been pretty high on the soundtrack list for me. Badass and aggressive, it was a no-brainer for this footage - high energy and wild shapes. A blank page to do what we wanted was a bonus, all whilst keeping sponsors happy for the boys at a time when maintaining a presence may be difficult.

Plenty of jungle vibes at this spot, I almost felt like I was in NZ or Madeira at one point. Lots of varied woodlands and a solid bunch of grafters who’ve made quite the riding spot.

Matt recently picked up a fresh Fox sponsorship. He’s buzzing it seems, and he deserves it. Sounds like he is one of the driving forces for creating such a cool riding spot. Plus the man really knows how to dig.

This is one of my first video projects on the new camera. The Sony PXW-z280.

Joel in the canopies, as usual.

Jordan Muscato. This guy absolutely destroys a turn. And a 4 pack post-ride.

Walloping fresh turns.

Brad Roland. An MX geezer who’s got a good whip on him and knows how to have a good crash. Everyone who saw a penny on the floor was luckily all good.

Matt effortlessly boosting the step up.

Raif Furmenger. 14 years old and sending bigger road gaps than you.

Toby Down keeping it low on a high-speed section of track. Both he and Joel now riding on Carder Tech pedals - some of the country’s finest.

One last boost into South West skies for Joel.

Once it had turned into a project, I decided to go to town on the text and graphics seeing as there’s a lot more time to kill these days. I drew a 3d blocky but scribbly style alphabet, stitched the words together and then animated frame by frame.

Local riding is pretty damn good around these parts as it turns out. I hope you enjoyed!

Video / Words - Caldwell Visuals
Photography - Ian Lean
Soundtrack - RATM - Testify

17 Comments

  • 8 0
 Carlsberg - gives you wings
  • 3 0
 Well that was effing excellent.
  • 2 0
 Why go the vimeo route TommyC?
  • 1 0
 I, for one, thank TommyC for going with Vimeo as the Tube is blocked at work.
  • 1 0
 No ads
  • 2 0
 This is full enduro sendage.
  • 1 1
 SiiiiiicccKKKKK ! ! ! ! as usual ! ! ! Man Im so pumped to ride my new Stumpy Evo Expert build S3 ! Big Grin Big Grin f*ck yeaaah !
  • 2 0
 Bloody good that.
  • 1 0
 RATM and Shredding , a lovely combo
  • 3 2
 Joel Anderson bike check please!
  • 2 0
 Instant classic!
  • 1 0
 loved it! location? how south west?
  • 1 0
 Wild boyzz!
  • 1 0
 Loved it! Lairy lads!
  • 1 0
 MR ROE KILLED IT!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Rage, nice!
  • 1 0
 excellent!

