Video: Joel Anderson & Co. Ride Techy DH Jumps in 'Tea & Biscuits'

Joel Anderson and friends hit up technical jump lines before going full throttle at some classic UK downhill tracks.
Hucks, cases, mud, roots, and full commitment by all the riders. And tea drinking. Of course.
Segment from Tea & Biscuits, a Very British MTB Film by Caldwell Visuals and Misspent Summers.
Riders:
Joel Anderson
Toby Down
Harry Barrett
Isaac Anderson
Seth Barrett
Music: 'Poignard' by Mirror Queen - Tee Pee Records
A huge thank you to Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology for supporting Tea & Biscuits film
.
Above all, thank you to the riders who risked life and limb to make this film possible.
0 Comments
Post a Comment