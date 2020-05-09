Video: Joel Anderson & Co. Ride Techy DH Jumps in 'Tea & Biscuits'

May 9, 2020
by James McKnight  

Joel Anderson and friends hit up technical jump lines before going full throttle at some classic UK downhill tracks.

Hucks, cases, mud, roots, and full commitment by all the riders. And tea drinking. Of course.

Segment from Tea & Biscuits, a Very British MTB Film by Caldwell Visuals and Misspent Summers.

Riders:

Joel Anderson
Toby Down
Harry Barrett
Isaac Anderson
Seth Barrett

Music: 'Poignard' by Mirror Queen - Tee Pee Records

A huge thank you to Nukeproof Bikes and Hope Technology for supporting Tea & Biscuits film.

Above all, thank you to the riders who risked life and limb to make this film possible.

Posted In:
Videos Joel Anderson


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?
125976 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Christchurch Adventure Park Prepares to Open]
119622 views
First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates
73329 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Alta Cycling Group's Giveaway]
70034 views
Bike Check: Isak Leivsson's Homemade Steel Downhill Bike
58800 views
The 2020 Last Tarvo Claims to be the Lightest Enduro Frame Ever
58558 views
Review: Yeti SB140 - Little Wheels & Lots of Fun
56512 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Beats Lockdown Boredom in 'Home Office'
53433 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006263
Mobile Version of Website