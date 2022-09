Video: Raw & Rowdy Riding with Joel Anderson

Heard of Home to Roost? It's Juice Lubes' raw and rowdy, unapologetically unpolished, simple and shreddy video series featuring a load of our favourite riders.For the latest episode, we sent Tommy C, the master of pans n' zooms, down to the West Country for a couple of days with South West Shredder extraordinaire, Joel Anderson. Joel is an absolute wizard on two-wheels, and this latest episode shows him working more of his signature magic.Grab a brew, press play and let us know what you think in the comments!You can check out Home to Roost with Orange Factory Racing here and with Continental Nukeproof here You can learn more about JuiceLubes, the UK's no-nonsense bike wash and bike maintenance brand at Juicelubes.com Video by Caldwell Visuals, photos by Ian Lean.