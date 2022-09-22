Video: Raw & Rowdy Riding with Joel Anderson

Heard of Home to Roost? It's Juice Lubes' raw and rowdy, unapologetically unpolished, simple and shreddy video series featuring a load of our favourite riders.
For the latest episode, we sent Tommy C, the master of pans n' zooms, down to the West Country for a couple of days with South West Shredder extraordinaire, Joel Anderson. Joel is an absolute wizard on two-wheels, and this latest episode shows him working more of his signature magic.
Grab a brew, press play and let us know what you think in the comments!
JuiceLubes, the UK's no-nonsense bike wash and bike maintenance brand
Video by Caldwell Visuals, photos by Ian Lean.
