Video: Joel Anderson, Matt Roe & More Rip Dusty eMTB Laps

The dusty trains were unreal in the late afternoon light. Matt Roe pops out from the berm-to-berm and through the dust cloud.

Joel Anderson on the gas as the light began to turn golden and shadows became longer.

Another one? Yeah, go on then. The efficiency of e-bike filming is brilliant.

Preston styling up one of the jumps further down the line just before the sun hit the horizon.

Signature Matt Roe style on one of the hips.

All smiles all the time on the eebs.

Warp speed through the woods with Joel.

Isaac Anderson floating through the sunshine.

Preston tackling some of the dry yet slippy pine needle covered steeps.

Toby Down right up to speed. He hasn’t slept since Christmas.

Now I’m fairly sure I don’t know anyone who’s in love with e-bikes as much as Matt Roe. Run after run after run.

Joel compressing into some loamy turns to start the day, before we get into the good stuff.

'I’m in a bit of a DIY hole at the moment’.

They’ve actually got a hover button these new Levos.

Preston quickly leaving the scene of the crime.

Matt snaking his way down some of the finest rooty tech.

Not a scene I thought I’d ever film. But very funny nonetheless.

All about a good time this lad.

The main culprit.

Isaac Anderson looking like he’s about to start a round on mastermind.

Laughs all the time with this lot. Such a good crack.

‘We’re gonna get everyone together on e-bikes and have a good time’ is pretty much what Joel Anderson said to me when planning this video. The whole idea was to show why do you ride a Levo, or in this case any form of e-bike. We were left to interpret that however we pleased - so of course we had to run with that idea and make a bit of a parody as we don’t do serious round these parts. Matt Roe and Preston Williams joined the gang and along came Joel’s brother Isaac, best mates Toby and Ian for some bone dry action in the South West.And that was that, Boys on E. Hope you enjoyed some vigorous eebing.Video/Words - Tom CaldwellPhoto - Ian LeanSoundtrack - Year 22’ - Jaded Juice Raiders - @jadedjuiceraiders / @spiritgoth - Thanks to Spirit Goth Records.ThanksSpecialized UKGeorgia Leslie