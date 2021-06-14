Video: Joel Anderson, Matt Roe & More Rip Dusty eMTB Laps

‘We’re gonna get everyone together on e-bikes and have a good time’ is pretty much what Joel Anderson said to me when planning this video. The whole idea was to show why do you ride a Levo, or in this case any form of e-bike. We were left to interpret that however we pleased - so of course we had to run with that idea and make a bit of a parody as we don’t do serious round these parts. Matt Roe and Preston Williams joined the gang and along came Joel’s brother Isaac, best mates Toby and Ian for some bone dry action in the South West.
And that was that, Boys on E. Hope you enjoyed some vigorous eebing.
Video/Words - Tom Caldwell
Photo - Ian Lean
Soundtrack
- Year 22’ - Jaded Juice Raiders
- @jadedjuiceraiders / @spiritgoth - Thanks to Spirit Goth Records.
Thanks
Specialized UK
Georgia Leslie
