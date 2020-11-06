Video: Joel Anderson, Matt Roe & Preston Williams Shred the New Stumpjumper Evo

On the back of shooting with Joel and Matt for the Status back in Summer
, we were asked to try and do something cool with the fresh 2021 Stumpy Evo. Any excuse to get out and shoot with those boys and I’ll be there in a jiffy. Start with the South West’s finest Joel Anderson, add in every riders favourite rider - Matt Roe, and finally throw in youngster and 2x British schoolboy 125 MX champ Preston Williams and you have a trio of amazing bike handlers. A strong little roster for Specialized from an array of backgrounds.
We wanted jumps though, lots more jumps. Matt Roe actually dug a fresh new line in the digger about 4 weeks prior up at Redhill specifically for this video (14 hour days kinda job) but we got shafted by the rain a few days before shooting, sadly rendering most of it unusable on the soft, sandy hill. But, we persevered and had a few cheeky back-ups including the insane work of the Dustyhuckers and their jumps hidden away in the South Wales Valleys. Along with a few pinned turns, wall rides in the Forest of Dean and sunset jump session, we got her done before the UK Autumn hit hard.
Joel stretching out a big nac for photographer Ian Lean, the banger machine. This is quite the line of jumps hidden away in the Forest of Dean. A little bird told me they might be available to the public soon, too.
Loves a good fast plant does Matt Roe.. Over the lower scrub bump on the freshly built line pretty early in the morning sun.
Preston Williams leaning her into some deep rutted turns over by PedalABikeAway. Check the video out and see him go full ejecto seato in this turn, and then nail it next run.
Joel pulling shapes over our posh uplift vehicles for the weekend, kindly provided by Arctic Trucks. They drove down from Scotland to come and help us out, so a big thanks to those chaps for getting involved. Keep scrolling down to see the Hilux in action.
The boys rolling through a finely crafted line on the way into the big boy jumps at the Dustyhuckers compound. Daunting at first, and I certainly wouldn’t hit them, but once the lads had gotten through them they were buzzing. They also got the Matt Roe seal of approval.. so you know they’re of supreme quality.
You may have seen lots of boys hitting this natural wall ride as of late, it’s a right cool feature you can ride right up and pop off the top. It’s certainly something a bit different.
Preston throwing some style mid-train on the way through to the jumps.
The scaffolding manny pad, demonstrated flawlessly by Matt and looking ominous below the threatening clouds.
More trains over the trucks once the wind had dropped.
The unmistakable shiny bald head and northern grin of Matt Roe. Along with digging, and lots of it, trying to make our Redhill jumps work - but it was to no avail. We then realised we were trying to film jumps in October.
Matt on the setup step-down into the Huckers jumps, put into perspective by the spooky looking trees.
Preston throwing shapes over the scrub bump. You can’t forget this lad is 2x British Champ in the schoolboy 125 category and is probably familiar with a good scrub or two. One to watch in the future of downhill after a few good junior results in recent world cups (9th & 13th).
3 Comments
Post a Comment