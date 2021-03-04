Video: Joel Anderson Styles Big Jumps in Bronzed'

Mar 4, 2021
by DEITY Components  
DEITY: Bronzed featuring Joel Anderson

by deityusa
Get into the woods and enjoy some classic Joel Anderson style in the latest edit by the crew at DEITY, "Bronzed"!

Filmed/Edited by Gee Milner
Images by Tom Kahler

www.deitycomponents.com

DEITY Bronzed featuring Joel Anderson Images Tom Kahler

 Sick short edit - I Dig cuts in/out. what does dig mean:
Defend your trails, don’t allow private property owners or cite/state or federal parks dictate how you build.
Invest build new trails and networks,
Grow your existing existing trails, jumps and berms.
  • 1 0
 Stumpjumper or Enduro? Killer edit.
  • 1 0
 "29ers CaNt JumP" - People who are wrong

