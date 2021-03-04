Pinkbike.com
Video: Joel Anderson Styles Big Jumps in Bronzed'
Mar 4, 2021
by
DEITY Components
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
DEITY: Bronzed featuring Joel Anderson
by
deityusa
Views: 434
Faves:
1
Comments: 0
Get into the woods and enjoy some classic Joel Anderson style in the latest edit by the crew at
DEITY
, "Bronzed"!
Filmed/Edited by Gee Milner
Images by Tom Kahler
www.deitycomponents.com
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Deity
Joel Anderson
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
trollhunter
(1 hours ago)
Sick short edit - I Dig cuts in/out. what does dig mean:
Defend your trails, don’t allow private property owners or cite/state or federal parks dictate how you build.
Invest build new trails and networks,
Grow your existing existing trails, jumps and berms.
[Reply]
1
0
titorips
(24 mins ago)
Stumpjumper or Enduro? Killer edit.
[Reply]
1
0
lefthandohvhater
(19 mins ago)
"29ers CaNt JumP" - People who are wrong
[Reply]
Post a Comment