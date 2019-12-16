Video: Joel Anderson Hits a Field Full of Big Jumps on his eMTB

Dec 16, 2019
by SpecializedUK  

It's simple, really. Joel gave us a call and said he found a field, wanted to build some jumps and knew a bloke who builds pumptracks for a living (Rob Wareham). Countless cups of tea and KFC's later, we made a video. Enjoy!


Videographer: Andrew Richardson
Drone pilot: Tony Marchant
Photographer: Ian Lean

Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Specialized


Must Read This Week
The 10 Biggest Controversies of the Past Decade
82034 views
Gifts Under $100 - Pinkbike's 2019 Festive Gift Guide
63184 views
Review: Scott Gambler 900 Tuned - A Sub-35 Pound Downhill Bike
54097 views
Video: A Fan-Made Tribute to Sam Hill
50144 views
Review: Bontrager's 1,290g Kovee XXX Wheelset
46711 views
Field Test: 2020 Trek Top Fuel - The Featherweight That Packs a Powerful Punch
43382 views
Field Test Editors' Choice: 2020 Top Fuel vs F-Podium vs Trail Pistol S vs Mach 4 SL vs Joplin
40733 views
Gear Guide: 7 of the Best New Cold Weather Riding Kits for Men
36060 views

8 Comments

  • 1 0
 I'll be honest. I'm a bit disappointed. Not because the video isn't cool or because Joel isn't a talented guy. He has a nice style and flow. That part was great.

It looked to me like you could ride those nicely build, slightly downhill style jumps on a regular bike.


Here I was hoping for e-bike content that differentiated itself by having a flat jumpline or something similar. Like "hey look, we built this awesome track in a flat field. On a normal bike, you'd never have the speed. but on the Turbo Levo? Forget about it! No problem!" I wanna see e-bike content that is awesome but showcases how they are unique. Give me a freeride edit with only climbing footage. Show me a 'downhill' style track that is super high speed but is actually flat. This tech is cool, so let's feature what it can actually do. Not what a stupid-talented rider can do on any bike.
  • 2 0
 Such a sick line of jumps. Dude is flowing.
  • 2 1
 Doing an ET on an e-bike? Wasting electricity, think of the polar bears!
  • 2 0
 Just shuttle up and ride
  • 1 1
 Nice commercial, but why not do it on an actual electricmotorbike like Cake or KTM-e instead of this lame e-moped?
  • 5 8
 ebikes always look so big and cumbersome, can't imagine why someone that's able bodied would want one
  • 5 0
 Laps on laps on laps on laps.
  • 1 0
 I believe once they get pretty (which they will) they will be easier to desire. They are just ugly and in their infancy. Reminds me of Y frame and other DH bikes with huge rocker links from early 2000's. Got the job done but not nearly as elegant of a merger between aesthetic and utility. I doubt PB will have "NOW THAT WAS A BIKE" articles about any of the current Ebikes in 10 years time... But who knows...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015644
Mobile Version of Website