Video: Joel Anderson Hits a Field Full of Big Jumps on his eMTB

It's simple, really. Joel gave us a call and said he found a field, wanted to build some jumps and knew a bloke who builds pumptracks for a living (Rob Wareham)
. Countless cups of tea and KFC's later, we made a video. Enjoy!
Videographer: Andrew Richardson
Drone pilot: Tony Marchant
Photographer: Ian Lean
8 Comments
It looked to me like you could ride those nicely build, slightly downhill style jumps on a regular bike.
Here I was hoping for e-bike content that differentiated itself by having a flat jumpline or something similar. Like "hey look, we built this awesome track in a flat field. On a normal bike, you'd never have the speed. but on the Turbo Levo? Forget about it! No problem!" I wanna see e-bike content that is awesome but showcases how they are unique. Give me a freeride edit with only climbing footage. Show me a 'downhill' style track that is super high speed but is actually flat. This tech is cool, so let's feature what it can actually do. Not what a stupid-talented rider can do on any bike.
