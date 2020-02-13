Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: Joel Ducrot Out for a Rip on his Ransom
Feb 13, 2020
by
SCOTT Sports
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
This time of year, we're just happy to go out for a rip. RIde along with Joel Ducrot aboard his Ransom.
Video: Max Berkowitz
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Scott
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: Santa Cruz's First eMTB, the 2020 Heckler
88496 views
Noga Korem Injured at Training Camp After Hitting Metal Bar
63172 views
The Complete Guide to the 2020 World Cup DH Teams
58167 views
4 Bike Checks from DarkFest 2020
49820 views
Check Out: Enduro Goggles, Flat Pedals, Oil Slick Gloves, & More
47721 views
Round Up: 10 Lesser-Known American Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
44030 views
Bike Check: Brendan Fairclough's Scott Gambler - Darkfest 2020
43780 views
Intense Factory Racing Officially Announces 2020 World Cup DH Team
43239 views
7 Comments
Score
Time
3
2
YanDoroshenko
(2 hours ago)
Would be a nice bike if they didn't put all kinds of proprietary shit on it.
[Reply]
3
1
thedirtyburritto
(1 hours ago)
I challenge you to name 3 parts that are mission critical that are proprietary. Anything on this bike that you dont like can be changed out with standard crap.
[Reply]
2
1
treggs
(54 mins ago)
@thedirtyburritto
: Non adjustable bars, propriety rear shock and fork valving and twin loc system. Yes they can be swapped out but at a very steep expense. Just give us industry standard bits and it's a killer bike. Mission critical would be shit wheels but it would be cheaper to swap out wheels than the list above so it's just poor parts selection imho.
Most of their sponsored riders swap these parts out so that tells you they shouldn't be there in the first place and it doesn't look like Joel is running twin loc in the video either
[Reply]
2
0
Daddybear
(29 mins ago)
@treggs
: if you don t like it don t buy it.....once again everything can be change without very steep expense... and by the way if you buy the most expensive ransom i suppose that you have some money for those change.....
[Reply]
1
0
treggs
(14 mins ago)
@Daddybear
: I wont be but if it had less proprietry parts it would be on my next bike list. I quite like what they have done otherwise and I think hat was @YanDoroshenko's point.
[Reply]
1
0
toubr
(1 hours ago)
And that´s what happened in the video. I can´t see the cable to the fork, seems like the rider changed the fork.
[Reply]
1
0
Brasher
(18 mins ago)
Moist
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009053
Mobile Version of Website
7 Comments
Most of their sponsored riders swap these parts out so that tells you they shouldn't be there in the first place and it doesn't look like Joel is running twin loc in the video either
Post a Comment