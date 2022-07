dis·rupt·or

/disˈrəptər/



noun

a person or thing that interrupts an event, activity, or process by causing a disturbance or problem.

"The film follows his evolution from Hollywood star to political disruptor"

a company or form of technology that causes a radical change in an existing industry or market by means of innovation.

"this rider is becoming a major disruptor in the mountain bike industry" — FSA