Video: Joey Gough Looks Back at Her Adrenaline-Fueled Thirties As She Approaches 40

Thanks to my big brother for introducing me to BMX.

When I turned 30, I realised how fast time was beginning to fly by. I intended be riding for as much of my life as possible, but I questioned how long it would be before the adrenaline fuelled riding would start to take more of a back seat. Surely my brain or my body would tell me to slow down at some point? I wasn't going to waste any time, in case I found out sooner than I wished to.Now, I am about to turn 40 and I would never have guessed it would be a worldwide pandemic that would be first to slow me down! I haven't got anything profound to say about the situation, but it confirmed what I already know. Riding bikes makes me incredibly happy and I miss it when it's gone. Of course, I have still ridden any bikes I can within the restrictions, but like many, I've missed the trips, the friends and the fun. Looking back on the last decade, I feel lucky that I spent all my weekends and holidays riding as much as I could and in so many different places. The good times I had, the things that scared me and even the things that hurt me.About 15 years ago I was racing 4X World Cups and I remember a discussion around the bar with some of the other British female racers of the time. The question between the group was, what song would you choose for a riding edit of you? Well, this was my answer, so I thought I should stay true to my word! Coincidentally, it was number one in the charts the year I first rode a bike.It's good to look back, but I'm also looking forward, to the many more years of fun on bikes to come.Thanks to everyone who has shared the good times and a special thanks to GT Bicycles, Bell Helmets, Chromag, DMR, Fabric, Five Ten and Slicy for their continued support.Photo: Martin Zielinski