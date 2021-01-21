Video: Joey Gough Looks Back at Her Adrenaline-Fueled Thirties As She Approaches 40

Jan 21, 2021
by missjoeygough  
Top 40 Countdown

by missjoeygough
Views: 346    Faves: 4


When I turned 30, I realised how fast time was beginning to fly by. I intended be riding for as much of my life as possible, but I questioned how long it would be before the adrenaline fuelled riding would start to take more of a back seat. Surely my brain or my body would tell me to slow down at some point? I wasn't going to waste any time, in case I found out sooner than I wished to.

Now, I am about to turn 40 and I would never have guessed it would be a worldwide pandemic that would be first to slow me down! I haven't got anything profound to say about the situation, but it confirmed what I already know. Riding bikes makes me incredibly happy and I miss it when it's gone. Of course, I have still ridden any bikes I can within the restrictions, but like many, I've missed the trips, the friends and the fun. Looking back on the last decade, I feel lucky that I spent all my weekends and holidays riding as much as I could and in so many different places. The good times I had, the things that scared me and even the things that hurt me.

About 15 years ago I was racing 4X World Cups and I remember a discussion around the bar with some of the other British female racers of the time. The question between the group was, what song would you choose for a riding edit of you? Well, this was my answer, so I thought I should stay true to my word! Coincidentally, it was number one in the charts the year I first rode a bike.

It's good to look back, but I'm also looking forward, to the many more years of fun on bikes to come.

Thanks to everyone who has shared the good times and a special thanks to GT Bicycles, Bell Helmets, Chromag, DMR, Fabric, Five Ten and Slicy for their continued support.

Photo: Martin Zielinski
Miss Joey Gough sending the hip at Woburn Sands.
Thanks to my big brother for introducing me to BMX.


Posted In:
Videos Joey Gough Women's MTB


6 Comments

  • 7 0
 Without doubt my favourite woman rider of the last decade, all the edits just make you feel GREAT!! Have a rad birthday Joey
  • 2 0
 Nice one Rad Girl! Riding in her 40’s rocks, wiser, radder.
What next on the list Fest at 40?????
  • 2 0
 Such an awesome bike rider - excited to see what's next
  • 2 0
 Just wow...crazy skills and flow!
  • 1 0
 Great edit, thx for putting in the crashes, makes us all feel better Smile
  • 1 0
 That flat table is as good as it gets, textbook perfect. Awesome vidi.

