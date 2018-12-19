Video: Joey Gough Sends Huge Jumps on Her Trail Bike

Photo Credit: Maria Munro

Although I fully intend to ride for many more years to come, I don't go out looking for progression anymore. I go with the flow, have a good time with my friends and see what happens. This year resulted in me sending the biggest jumps I've ever hit on both my GT Sanction and my DJ bike. None of it was planned or took much thought, it just felt right and that's the most important thing in my book. Admittedly at one point it seemed like my judgement may be a little off, but it was close enough! Some day, I fully expect either my body or my brain to decide sending big jumps is not such a good idea any more and I will listen. Until then, I won't stop 'til I get enough!As always, thanks to everyone I rode and laughed with this year, it's been a wild one!