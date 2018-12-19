VIDEOS

Video: Joey Gough Sends Huge Jumps on Her Trail Bike

Dec 19, 2018
by missjoeygough  
DON'T STOP - Best of 2018

by missjoeygough
Views: 1,129    Faves: 14    Comments: 4


Although I fully intend to ride for many more years to come, I don't go out looking for progression anymore. I go with the flow, have a good time with my friends and see what happens. This year resulted in me sending the biggest jumps I've ever hit on both my GT Sanction and my DJ bike. None of it was planned or took much thought, it just felt right and that's the most important thing in my book. Admittedly at one point it seemed like my judgement may be a little off, but it was close enough! Some day, I fully expect either my body or my brain to decide sending big jumps is not such a good idea any more and I will listen. Until then, I won't stop 'til I get enough!

As always, thanks to everyone I rode and laughed with this year, it's been a wild one!

Jumping over Ellie amp Dave on the 50fter. Thanks to Maria Munro for the photo.
Photo Credit: Maria Munro

Must Read This Week
Field Test: Stumpjumper vs Remedy vs Process vs Bronson vs SB150
96399 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
85958 views
Handlebar Width vs Handling - Are Your Bars Too Wide?
85870 views
Racing Rumors 2.0: Gwin, the Athertons, & More
66080 views
Field Test: Yeti SB130
56287 views
Field Test: Cannondale Habit Carbon
43589 views
Field Test: GT Sensor Carbon Expert
41564 views
8 Modern Downhill Pants Ridden & Rated
40422 views

8 Comments

  • + 3
 dang
  • + 3
 Legend!!!
  • + 2
 Full send, that was sick!
  • + 1
 Such a natural steezey style on a bike. So good to watch!
  • + 1
 this is the best!!!
  • + 1
 Yeh joey
  • + 1
 Yeah dude!!!
  • + 0
 YEWWWWWWWW

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.024712
Mobile Version of Website