Video: Joey Gough Sends Massive Jumps on Her Dirt Jumper & Trail Bike

Joey tows Ed towards the step down for the first time after filming. He was more than stoked after sending it.

There was only so long I could watch Joey's infamous GoPro videos before I suggested we got together to shoot a short film. We did a weekend filming in Wales earlier in the year and had such a good trip that we began talking of doing more. Some people do luxury dining holidays, travelling to and indulging in all the finest Michelin starred restaurants across the land. Well, we did that with trails. Joey picked six of her favourite spots and basically rocked up and casually slayed each place in her usual unassuming way. Whether it be some of the most famous dirt jump spots in the country or a 50 ft gap tucked away on a secret hill in the middle of nowhere, the cool assassination was inevitable. I honestly think I was more nervous than her before she hit the biggest jump in this film.If the world had more people like Joey Gough it would be a better place. Good at what she does and modest in the way she does it. Not only that, she genuinely seems to thrive on encouraging others and spreading the good times. She somehow makes riding a bike even more fun and that's a beautiful trait to have.A massive thank you goes to each and every one of the builders who have put years of work into creating some of the trails we got to enjoy, with further thanks to those who helped us with filming and carrying kit! I'd like to thank my parents and Joey's parents for forcing us to listen to Cliff Richard when we were children. It's meant we both know more lyrics to Cliff songs than we would care to admit. It made choosing the soundtrack a simple task! Finally, best wishes go to Scoobs, Joey's other half, who broke his arm horrifically but took it like an absolute champ. Hope you're back riding this year sometime.