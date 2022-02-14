Video: Joey Gough's 2021 Highlights

Photo Credit: Theo Acworth / The Nines

With all the unknowns in the world at the beginning of 2021, I didn't really know what the year ahead had in store for me. I was turning 40 and I didn't want all of this to make me lose touch with the type of riding I do, I know I've got many more years jumping in me yet! However, working an office job at the hospital, there was no getting away from what was happening and like everyone other non-pro rider, travelling to ride was off the cards for a while. Luckily the trails (dirt jump) scene here is thriving, the best it's been in a long time and we have two fairly new bike parks - Phoenix Cycleworks and Twisted oaks - which have both seen huge improvements over the last year or so. Of course, I did get to travel a bit in the end, finally checking out Windhill Bike Park with it's infamous "Pro Line" and of course the surprise of the year for me, getting invited to Audi Nines. Sessioning with some of the best riders in the World on possibly the best bike playground in the World was an experience I'll never forget.So here's a compilation of the best Gopro moments I gathered from the last year. Maybe slightly depleted only due to the ongoing portrait/landscape dilemma (damn you Instagram), but as you can see, there was plenty of airtime, sketchy moments and good times with friends and team mates.Thanks to these companies for supporting me in 2021:GT BicyclesBell Bike HelmetsDMRChromagFive Ten UK