PC: Gisle Johnsen // Sadie Aldridge

50to01 Video Capture: Rob Smith

PC: Matt Baker

What a year it's been. From shredding Brage Vestavik's B-Rage festival, to sending the revamped 50to01 Line at Project Evolve to simply flowing my local trails with friends. The first year everything has felt back to normal - no restrictions, just having fun on bikes. See you in 2023!Supported by:Burgtec ComponentsDMR AXE Cranks