Video: Joey Gough's Big Sends from Audi Nines 2021

Oct 5, 2021
by missjoeygough  


As a 40 year old with a desk job, I wasn’t sure what to think when I got invited to be one of the first 9 women at Audi Nines. Perhaps a few years ago before Covid stopped me seeking out so many adrenaline hits and made me forget the few tricks in my bag, I would’ve had more belief in my inclusion!

I had to go though, if you don't go you never know. Anxiety ran pretty wild until I got there, but I soon realised Audi Nines is about having fun riding incredible jumps with people that share the same passion and that is right up my street. The 9 women with different backgrounds, ages and personalities all brought something uniquely valuable to the group, which made for an incredible week of progression and good times. Without a doubt one of the best things I’ve ever done! Thanks Audi Nines and everyone involved for an experience I'll never forget.

Posted In:
Videos Joey Gough Audi Nines 2021 #PBWMN


