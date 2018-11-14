VIDEOS

Video: Joey Schusler & Crew Go Self-Supported on Tibet's Yading Kora

Nov 13, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

High in the Himalayan hinterlands of southwest China, three majestic mountains soar above sprawling floodplains that spill into the country’s sweltering lowlands. Over the centuries, various Dalai Lamas have ordained these towering peaks as sacred, and the Tibetan people who inhabit this isolated region revere them as granite gods. A pilgrimage around the base of these 19,000-foot-high giants is considered a holy undertaking, and those lucky enough to finish this arduous circuit—known as the ‘Yading Kora’—hope the effort will purify a lifetime of negative karma. Inspired by this time-honored rite of passage, three adventurers set out to complete this kora on mountain bikes, carrying everything they need to survive the 10-day mission themselves.

Must Read This Week
Review: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29
68103 views
Yoann Barelli Announces 'La Baguette,' A Revolutionary Tire Insert
47259 views
Video: 5 Year Old's Rowdy Commute to Kindergarten
46393 views
Video: Friday Fails #44
41580 views
Video: The Privateer Heads to Finale Ligure
40183 views
Video: Not Your Typical XC Ride With Chris Akrigg
36308 views
Review: Formula Neopos Air Volume Spacers
35105 views
Review: Shimano XT Flat Pedals
30561 views

1 Comment

  • + 1
 As always, Joey's trips are always mindblowing and incredibly well filmed. This guy inspired me to start bikepacking. This is the best way to travel and discover new places.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.022443
Mobile Version of Website