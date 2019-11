Johannes Fischbach's wacky Uncle Ray returns unexpectedly from the States to upgrade the legendary Black Mountain Bike Park Downhill Race with a superstar wildcard. For the first time, a camera team was allowed to capture exclusive insights into Uncle Ray's race weekend and was able to document an epic race.



What Uncle Ray didn't know - the event was a classic Non-E Downhill event. Uncle Ray gets between the fronts and solves the situation in his very own way.