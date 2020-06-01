Video: Johannes Fischbach's Heavyweight Uncle Ray Is Back for 'The World's 1st eMTB RAW'

Jun 1, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Johannes Fischbach's heavyweight Uncle Ray is back. After his spectacular debut video last year about his epic race win in a downhill race, he now returns on screen with fresh material - the "World's 1st EMTB RAW video".







Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos Johannes Fischbach


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Mountain Biker Attacked by Grizzly Bear Near Big Sky, Montana
62256 views
Quiz: Can you Guess the Location of these 15 World Cup DH Tracks?
58823 views
15 Bike Checks from Craig Evans, Iago Garay & The Santa Cruz Free Agents
54100 views
5 Different Storage Solutions on the EWS Circuit
52457 views
Ridden & Rated: 12 of the Best 2020 Flat Pedals
47011 views
First Look: Roval's 1,240 Gram Wheels Are Designed to Protect Your Tires
43005 views
Magnus Manson Breaks Leg & Pelvis in Crash on Vancouver Island
39634 views
Bike Check: Cecile Ravanel's 2020 Commencal Meta AM 29
38114 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Fat guy on an e-bike. So much to work with here. Big Grin

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008297
Mobile Version of Website