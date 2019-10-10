Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140 Meter Ski Jump Crash

Oct 10, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  


The background story about the world record project, according to Fischi:

bigquotesI've been haunting a special idea for several years now: To make the world's longest jump with a MTB, i.e. a world record ! Some years ago Fischi already made test jumps from an 85 meter ski jump and reached a distance of 50 meters. The goal now was to max it out. Fischi's objective: "If I can jump 50 metres from your 85-metre ski jump, then the 140-metre ski jump has to go a lot further!


36 Comments

  • 13 2
 uh maybe drop your heels a lit bit before you leave a 140 meter drop...?
  • 2 0
 They were dropped. The ground didn't come up to meet him fast enough. I blame the ground. I would have had the biggest handful of rear brake ever when the rotation got near the point on no return - not that that would have helped. Not that I'd go anywhere near a 10 meter jump.
  • 1 0
 @endlessblockades: Theoretically, some throttle/pedaling might be able to help instead of breaking in such nose-heavy cases Razz
  • 5 0
 This move will be forever know as the "Fischbach", dead sailor to a 15 minute slide.
  • 6 0
 Friday fails came early.
  • 5 0
 Hell's... Bells... Good advert for Leatt right there!
  • 5 0
 that dude is lucky to be alive/conscious/ambulatory...
  • 4 1
 No armor, no neck protection, no one at the bottom, ummm, that was stoopid. But I suppose it's not that different from crashing off that jump on skis.
  • 1 0
 Even icy hard packed snow gives WAY more than ground...?
  • 2 0
 If he would've made it he would've have come way too hot on landing and ran out of room and crash the fence at the end of the track
  • 1 0
 @ybsurf: LOL, actually that probably would have been a much worse wreck... he's pry luck it ended with the slide!! Smile
  • 5 0
 Biggest dead sailor of all time! Huge balls!
  • 5 2
 Not whole of lot of technique there. I feel like a crash test dummy would have had an equal chance of landing that with this guy.
  • 5 0
 He's already done similar. Looks like he dabbed his brakes a bit too hard. I mean, you're welcome to go show him how to do it.
  • 4 0
 Amaury Pierron could have rode that one out.
  • 3 0
 An update on his health status would be cool...
  • 3 0
 If you watch the video with sound, you can hear that he replies to the person asking if he's good as he gets up and walks.
  • 7 0
 @danielsapp: Adrenaline will make you stand up with a broken back...
  • 1 0
 @joebmx88: true
  • 7 0
 Here's your health update - That dude's a badass! Yanking the bars at that speed has to be crazy...yeah he's lucky he got up and I hope he gives 'er another send after he works the bruises out.

It's on his youtube page too and he wrote "on to the next one" there and doesn't mention being hurt. If there was anything really serious going on I'm sure he would have said so. Why's everyone gotta make everything emotional just so they can look like they care on the internet? SMH
  • 1 0
 @joebmx88: It will, we've reached out to him and will post an update if we get one!
  • 1 0
 @DwayneReynolds: i was saying adrenaline can do crazy things. a freind of mine once pushed away a quad that had pinned him
  • 1 0
 @joebmx88:

True! Had a client walk home from a park three blocks, up the stairs to his apartment before collapsing with a broken neck. He’s now a paraplegic. Baseball bat beatings zero chill.
  • 2 0
 3rd degree burns are almost as much fun as skin grafts.
  • 2 0
 Glad he's alright! But what about the bike?
  • 1 0
 Every time I am up in Steamboat I eye the ski jumps across the river thinking the same thing. Ha! #sendit
  • 1 0
 oh f*ck the one angle was plenty thanks! Now just a couple clicks less rebound and you got that Smile
  • 1 0
 That is worth watching twice. Hope he sticks it next time, that'd be insane.
  • 1 0
 I think he would came so hot if he didn't crash he would've ran out of room at the end and crash the fence anyway
  • 2 0
 Ouch...
  • 1 0
 New on Pink Bike! THURSDAY Fails You say Thursday, We say Disaster
  • 1 0
 maybe he should stick to 50 meters..
  • 1 0
 The sound is the gnarliest part.
  • 1 0
 Lesson learned: whenever you crash, aim for the steep
  • 1 0
 Didn't Wyn Masters already do this and actually land it?
  • 1 0
 Man is that stupid.

Post a Comment



