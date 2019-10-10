Video: Johannes Fischbach’s Massive 140 Meter Ski Jump Crash

I've been haunting a special idea for several years now: To make the world's longest jump with a MTB, i.e. a world record ! Some years ago Fischi already made test jumps from an 85 meter ski jump and reached a distance of 50 meters. The goal now was to max it out. Fischi's objective: "If I can jump 50 metres from your 85-metre ski jump, then the 140-metre ski jump has to go a lot further!