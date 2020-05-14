Video: John Richardson's Raw Ripping in a PNW Paradise

May 14, 2020
by Transition Bikes  
RAW Paradise

by TransitionBikeCompany
In the lifetime of every hand-built trail, there is a very fleeting moment of this raw perfection.

Like a powder day on skis, the organic material provides a bottomless feeling. Pushing deep into turns, and releasing soil with each revolution of the wheel. During this special time, even the trail sounds different. Rolling over years of compressed leaves, bark, sticks and red rot sends a hollow echo through the ground that you can almost feel in your chest. But for these reasons, it doesn't last long. Soon enough the soil will be displaced, roots and rocks exposed, and the once deep and soft tones will be replaced with harsh thuds as your tires catch newly formed braking bumps. But luckily there's always the next trail, or the next storm, bringing another powder day.

For us, this is paradise.

High above the bay, John takes a breath before dropping in.

Mt. Baker in one direction, the Olympic Mountains and San Juan Islands in the other.

Pinned.

Power out.

An open corridor provides a sliver of light into the dense forest.

What would have been John's EWS rig this year, is now his local trail slaying pony. We don't think he minds

John is riding his Sentinel V2. Here's what he had to say about it after putting it through its paces for this video:

"I rode the previous sentinel all over the world last season, racing EWS, riding bike parks, and all around having a blast. This new iteration isn’t just a change in looks. The updated leverage curve, head angle and chain stay length have made the Sentinel even more confidence inspiring. Those words get thrown around a lot, but for me what that means is when I see a new line, maybe it’s a huck, maybe it’s taking a sneaky high line into a turn, the bike handles that challenge even better. The suspension is more supple, providing more grip, but it's also more supportive through big impacts, keeping it composed in any situation. Moves that you think are going to be rowdy, end up smooth." -John Richardson

Rider: John Richardson
Video/Photos: Skye Schillhammer

13 Comments

  • 9 0
 That looks like the funnest trail ever!
  • 1 0
 It would probably make a lot of sense to include that this is on Galbraith mountain. The views are great thanks to recent logging. You can go check out transitions new jump line that they're going to open up to the public.......any day now........
  • 2 0
 How many drones were flown into trees in this edit? Cool stuff
  • 1 0
 That trails looks so good, mint riding too. Made my Thursday afternoon tea break for sure.
  • 1 0
 Man that made me want to ride my bike! Thank you.
  • 1 0
 Insane trail !
  • 1 0
 This is pornography.
  • 1 0
 Loam heaven!
  • 3 5
 What trail is this? Smile
  • 1 0
 Not by me. Sad
  • 3 1
 Bobs 4 sure
  • 2 1
 SST I think
  • 1 4
 I’m guessing Lookout Mountain.

