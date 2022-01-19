close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Johny Salido & Bienvenido Aguado Preview the Freeride Fiesta Course

Jan 19, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

Johny Salido and Bienvenido Aguado take a lap through the massive eight features that make up the Freeride Fiesta course.

Posted In:
Videos Bienvenido Aguado Johny Salido


Must Read This Week
18 Bikes That Could Be Updated in 2022
68474 views
Iron Horse Sunday Reborn - A Classic Downhill Bike Modified with Modern Geometry & Mullet Wheels
57982 views
Atherton Bikes Launch Direct to Consumer Website Sales
46803 views
Why Your Bike Might Have Less Travel Than Claimed
44505 views
Details Revealed for Hope's New Tech 4 Levers
42335 views
Spotted: A Chromag Full Suspension Bike, This Time for Adults
36070 views
Pinkbike Poll: Has Your Shock Ever Failed?
35299 views
Athletes Now Need to be Fully Vaccinated Against COVID to Compete in France
34941 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 The chest view makes bienvenidos bars look SO bent. Sick course!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007743
Mobile Version of Website