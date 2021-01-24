Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Johny Salido Sends the Freeride Fiesta Course
Jan 24, 2021
by
Freeride Fiesta
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We are just a couple days away from the first edition of Freeride Fiesta in Guadalajara, Mexico. Are you ready for the Fiesta?
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Riding Videos
Johny Salido
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
76603 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
63806 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
52702 views
Throwback Thursday: 8 Old School Rides from Pinkbike Staff
49168 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
46280 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
45591 views
First Look: Fuji's Rakan LT Adds Travel, Keeps Weird Suspension
44702 views
Video: 5 Pro Riders' Garage Checks
34991 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006648
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment