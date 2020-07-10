Video: Johny Salido's Build Up to Rampage in the 'Dreaming of Rampage' Trailer

Jul 10, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


The stakes were high for Johny Salido at this year's Red Bull Rampage as a first-time participant and the first-ever Mexican rider to qualify for the event.

Stay tuned for the full video at the end of the month.

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 I started digging his projects on YouTube, n I was amazed by all the cool content that he has. Glad to see that he stays consistent on his projects

