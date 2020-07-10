Pinkbike.com
Video: Johny Salido's Build Up to Rampage in the 'Dreaming of Rampage' Trailer
Jul 10, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
The stakes were high for Johny Salido at this year's Red Bull Rampage as a first-time participant and the first-ever Mexican rider to qualify for the event.
Stay tuned for the full video at the end of the month.
Posted In:
Videos
Johny Salido
Red Bull Rampage
1 Comment
lalientoxc
(30 mins ago)
I started digging his projects on YouTube, n I was amazed by all the cool content that he has. Glad to see that he stays consistent on his projects
[Reply]
