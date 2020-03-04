Video: Jolanda Neff Talks About Being Off the Bike for 3 Months & Her Recovery Journey

Mar 4, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


After three months off the bike to recover from the serious injuries she sustained in December, Jolanda is back on the bike.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I'm getting a "This content can't be shown in a frame" in multiple browsers.

Clicking through to the video on youtube (where its hosted) works just fine, its just not displaying correctly at the moment.

Glad to see her back in the saddle again. Getting back up to speed after an injury is never easy.
  • 1 0
 Noland Jeff

