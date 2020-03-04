Pinkbike.com
Video: Jolanda Neff Talks About Being Off the Bike for 3 Months & Her Recovery Journey
Mar 4, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After three months off the bike to recover from the
serious injuries
she sustained in December, Jolanda is back on the bike.
Videos
Jolanda Neff
XC Racing
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
ocnlogan
(2 mins ago)
I'm getting a "This content can't be shown in a frame" in multiple browsers.
Clicking through to the video on youtube (where its hosted) works just fine, its just not displaying correctly at the moment.
Glad to see her back in the saddle again. Getting back up to speed after an injury is never easy.
[Reply]
1
0
gclarida
(14 mins ago)
Noland Jeff
[Reply]
Post a Comment