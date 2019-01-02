Video: Jolanda Neff Beats Cyclocross World Champion in GP Sven Nys

Jolanda Neff has just put herself on the radar for the upcoming cyclocross World Championships as she stormed to victory in the GP Sven Nys in Belgium. The GP Sven Nys may not be in the top tier of Cyclocross racing but Neff was able to beat current World Champion Sanne Cant on her way to the win.It looks like it was Neff's superior riding skills that won her the event on the day as she was able to bunny hop over obstacles to catch up to Cant and then overcome the mud to take and maintain the lead. Neff ended the race 27 seconds clear.This is Neff's second CX race of the season since joining the Trek team and she also impressed at her first, the sixth round of the World Cup in Namur, where she battled from the fifth row on the grid to finish fifth.The Cyclocross World Championships is a month away and if the weekend's result is anything to go by, we could see Neff adding some gold to her collection before the mountain bike season even begins in earnest.