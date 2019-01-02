RACING

Video: Jolanda Neff Beats Cyclocross World Champion in GP Sven Nys

Jan 2, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Jolanda Neff has just put herself on the radar for the upcoming cyclocross World Championships as she stormed to victory in the GP Sven Nys in Belgium. The GP Sven Nys may not be in the top tier of Cyclocross racing but Neff was able to beat current World Champion Sanne Cant on her way to the win.

It looks like it was Neff's superior riding skills that won her the event on the day as she was able to bunny hop over obstacles to catch up to Cant and then overcome the mud to take and maintain the lead. Neff ended the race 27 seconds clear.

This is Neff's second CX race of the season since joining the Trek team and she also impressed at her first, the sixth round of the World Cup in Namur, where she battled from the fifth row on the grid to finish fifth.

The Cyclocross World Championships is a month away and if the weekend's result is anything to go by, we could see Neff adding some gold to her collection before the mountain bike season even begins in earnest.

Must Read This Week
Field Test: 12 Bikes Hucked to Flat in Gratuitous Slow Motion
93910 views
Review: Santa Cruz Bronson V3
61565 views
Neko Mulally Has Been Testing a 27.5 / 29 Wheeled Frankenbike
59246 views
Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit
53746 views
Lee McCormack's Guide to Bike Set-Up
50293 views
Poll: What is the Forum's Sexiest AM/FR/Enduro Hardtail of 2018?
49129 views
Friday Fails #50 - The Best Mountain Bike Fails of the Year
46803 views
Video: Specialized's Farewell to Kate Courtney
41875 views

25 Comments

  • + 8
 Pretty badass just bunny hopping over obstacles while other competitors are lifting their bikes over... showing everyone how it’s done!
  • + 1
 Loving the nonchalant smile covered Belgian mud.
  • + 3
 as Neff's cyclocross form builds, she'll be another PFP for sure. Not sure if her MTB style translates as well to CX as it would need to be to consistently beat Cant/Vos/Brand/etc at this time, however. i'd still peg her for a CX World Champion contender.

definitely loving watching the XC/CX crossover these past few seasons.
  • + 4
 I never in all my days thought I would find cyclocross & xc racing interesting to watch. But dang, I must admit - this stuff is addicting to watch as a cyclist. Great riding on all levels!
  • + 2
 The frog is boiled man!
  • + 5
 why are people riding road bikes off road?
  • + 0
 it's silly isn't it... but apparently cool in you are a hipster.
  • + 4
 What a monster! Congrats.
  • + 2
 Mad respect. Tried CX racing and it's a hell of a lot harder than it looks; things that are a piece of cake on a mountain bike require planning and concentration in cx.
  • + 3
 Next up: "Neff joins Tour De France stage, wins by 30 seconds".
  • + 1
 Is it possible to jump the shark only temporarily, PB? And you people in North America didn't get the Turbo Kenevo release.
I'd like more BMX content please. Thanks.
  • + 2
 Would love to see Jolanda do an EWS event or two... and Nico as well.
  • + 0
 Dang. That looks more miserable than even cross county racing. At least I can relate to having to walk up all the climbs and over stuff.
  • + 2
 CX is fun to watch. Tight races and lots of crashes and crazy passes.
  • + 3
 She is just awesome!
  • + 1
 That was great to watch...Luka must be proud!
  • + 1
 God lord that looks miserable. Beasts!
  • + 1
 Weird seeing her racing in blue and not white!
  • + 1
 More content like this
  • + 4
 cxmagazine dot com has more content like this
  • - 2
 What a stupid sport. Why don’t we set up road races on DH bikes.
  • + 2
 Cause dh on road would be mostly boring bordering on pointless whereas here we have a fine example of an exciting competition supported by a long tradition.
  • + 3
 @dj100procentenduro: why not xc bikes?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029175
Mobile Version of Website