Video: Jolanda Neff Gets Back on the Bike and Returns to Pisgah in Episode 2 of 'Jolandaland"

May 5, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Press Release: Steel City Media

Following on from the launch of 'JolandaLand' Episode one, we continue Jolanda's journey to get back to full health and on her Mountain Bike.

"The recovery has been amazing, I was really lucky. I had amazing people around me who helped me with the right things. I never got sick, which i think was such an important part." - Jolanda

After finally making it back to Switzerland, it was naturally going to be a long road to recovery, with doctors appointments, small walks with the family and baby steps back on the bike at home. Learning to control the urge to go too hard, too soon can be tricky for any top athlete looking to get back to normality as quickly as possible.

"After the first two or three weeks you feel great again, but on the other side you know your body needs some more time to recover fully. But as soon as this pain is going down, of course the athlete wants to perform again. You have to find a common way together. " - Patrick Noack/Swiss Olympic team doctor

Luckily the end of March came around quickly and with a trip back across the Atlantic to Luca's place, Jolanda made it back out on the trails once again.

With light at the end of the tunnel and plans starting to form for the start of the season, things were looking on track. Until everything changed."

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Jolanda Neff


