Video: Jolanda Neff & Luca Shaw Head to Switzerland in Episode 3 of 'Jolandaland'

It's the longest I've ever not raced my bike" sums this season up pretty well in terms of Jolanda's planned comeback... but with the Swiss Cup, National Championships and French rounds firing back up, we were back between the tape and the race was on once again.



Feeling healthy and back to form, that taste of racing definitely sparked the fire for the few remaining UCI World Cups and World Champs races still to come this year, "I've had my comeback on the national stage, now I want to on the international stage. — Jolanda Neff