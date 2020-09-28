Video: Jolanda Neff & Luca Shaw Head to Switzerland in Episode 3 of 'Jolandaland'

Sep 28, 2020
by Sarah Moore  

Check out the latest episode of Jolandaland for the full comeback and more home life shenanigans with Jolanda and Luca Shaw.

bigquotesIt's the longest I've ever not raced my bike" sums this season up pretty well in terms of Jolanda's planned comeback... but with the Swiss Cup, National Championships and French rounds firing back up, we were back between the tape and the race was on once again.

Feeling healthy and back to form, that taste of racing definitely sparked the fire for the few remaining UCI World Cups and World Champs races still to come this year, "I've had my comeback on the national stage, now I want to on the international stage.Jolanda Neff


Videos Jolanda Neff Luca Shaw Women's MTB XC Racing


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Luca!! Too NC for Switzerland huh?
  • 2 1
 Hmm not really sure what happened but didn’t get to finish the video.
  • 2 0
 too bad i'm sure you stopped watching whe the shaw's started!

