Words

: NukeproofJonathan Gibbons is the up-and-coming mountain biker best known for his insane In the Hills Gang video parts, which revitalize the freeride movement with youthful energy, desert-rat weirdness, and a DGAF attitude. Hailing from Carson City, Gibby pays the bills as a bike mechanic and pays his dues with full-send skills in the sandy expanses of the American Southwest. Sit back and soak it up.Keep up with Gibby and the rest of the Nukeproof crew at nukeproof.com