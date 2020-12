Hard Working Guy

Career Driven

Always Networking

Jono Jones is a part-time professional mountain biker. His other job is as a banker and for 2020 he has been working from home. But when he says working from home, I think we all know what that means. We sent Black Vein Media to investigate what he was really up to. Enjoy the RAW action that ensued.Jono is supported by Jono Jones filmed by Black Vein Media