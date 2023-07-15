Video: Jono Jones Previews Red Bull Hardline 2023

Red Bull Hardline is back for its ninth edition and has strengthened its status as one of the toughest downhill mountain bike races in the world. Join Jono Jones trackside as he guides us through the event so far.



Due to the extremely high winds, the decision has been made to cancel tomorrow’s Red Bull Hardline qualifiers. This is to ensure the safety of the riders which is of utmost importance.

As ever, the weather conditions in the Dyfi valley are proving to be changeable.



We are closely monitoring the situation ahead of the Red Bull Hardline live finals on Sunday, which is currently going ahead as planned. — Red Bull