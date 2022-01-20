close
Video: Jordan Williams Takes Matt Walker Around his Local Enduro Trails

Jan 20, 2022
by Saracen Bikes  

In this second instalment of 'Hitting Up The Local', 2020 World Cup overall winner Matt Walker heads down to Somerset to visit his Madison Saracen team-mate Jordan Williams. Here Jordan shows off some of the very best local trails that his home county has to offer and the guys end up having a blast on the jumps and G-NAR of Triscombe Stone.

Expect plenty of air, laughs, competition and even a guest appearance from an old Madison Saracen rider and World Cup winner...

This series is all about seeing what the pros get up to and where they like to ride during the off-season, so sit back, relax and enjoy!

Video by Nico Turner

Photos by Yasmeen Green










