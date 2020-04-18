Video: Jordi & Chris Kilmurray Talk Suspension vs. Posture in the Latest Episode of Dialed

In episode eight, DIALED connects Jordi with world-class Athlete Coach, Chris Kilmurray of Point 1 Athletic Development, as they discuss the close relationship between suspension tunes and riding position.
|It's cyclical, you make the bike work, then the rider adapts to the bike, then you need to make the bike work better, and then the rider needs to adapts to that. As you improve coordination or strength, you can change settings. -Jordi
