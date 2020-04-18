Video: Jordi & Chris Kilmurray Talk Suspension vs. Posture in the Latest Episode of Dialed

Apr 18, 2020
by FOX Factory  


In episode eight, DIALED connects Jordi with world-class Athlete Coach, Chris Kilmurray of Point 1 Athletic Development, as they discuss the close relationship between suspension tunes and riding position.

bigquotesIt's cyclical, you make the bike work, then the rider adapts to the bike, then you need to make the bike work better, and then the rider needs to adapts to that. As you improve coordination or strength, you can change settings. -Jordi


Learn something new about the important dynamic between posture and suspension setup? What other topics or industry professionals would you like to see the DIALED team connect with? Comment below!

Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Fox Racing


7 Comments

  • 1 0
 I always felt like people with a longer torso end up being more bent over and shorter torso more upright. Maybe that's wrong though and we should all be more upright? I actually raised my bars significantly (5mm) a few days ago and it feels amazing in some ways and horrible in others.
  • 4 2
 The stronger you are, the stiffer you can run your suspension. Look at Gwin's setup over the years.
  • 5 0
 Bruni's suspension doesn't look stiff and he's won everything
  • 5 1
 That’s just bullshit... a stiff setup might offer more support but you’ll lose traction. It has become the macho thing to do in recent times to brag about how stiff you run your suspension as if that magically turned you into some MTB riding god.
  • 2 0
 @philmtb99: they said can run, not should run. Gwin doesn’t dance around stuff, he’s much more of a pick a line and hold on type of rider. Different settings for different needs.
  • 1 0
 @philmtb99: Some places you can run a firm setup and ride the bike hard to where it generates grip, other places you cant do that. Gwin is definitely an exception to the rule.
  • 1 0
 Great video. Lot of useful information about posture and bike setup. Interesting comments about wide bars too.

