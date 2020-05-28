Video: Jordi Explains How Volume Spacers Function & How to Set Them Up in the Latest 'Dialed' Episode

In Episode 19 of Season 2, DIALED checks in with Jordi as he explains the basic function of volume spacers, and discusses when to add or remove them from your fork or shock.
|Whether it's a fork or a shock, they all do the same thing...they take up room. Which makes the air chamber smaller. And all they are doing is changing the spring curve. So, you can go from something that's very linear and even the all way through, to something that has a sharp ramp at the end to prevent bottom out.-Jordi
Learn something new about volume spacers? What would you like to see the DIALED crew breakdown next? Comment below!
16 Comments
It seems like every average rider installs multiple volume spacers for no reason other than they are almost a trend.
I'm 180lb ish and I've always removed volume spacers from forks and shocks...never had a problem with suspension not being progressive enough. I seem to be able to always find the sweet spot with PSI to use all/most of the travel when needed without excessive diving or bottom outs, etc.
Not suggesting it's unnecessary or not a useful tool for lots of people..just not for me.
I just experiment with feel more than anything..PSI and rebound are the two things I find most useful.
Sag is a way more reliable adjustment than PSI since the damper compression rate is set off that and the resulting spring rate, not PSI. PSI in itself is meaningless.
It's as simple as that.
