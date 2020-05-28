Video: Jordi Explains How Volume Spacers Function & How to Set Them Up in the Latest 'Dialed' Episode

May 28, 2020
by FOX Factory  


In Episode 19 of Season 2, DIALED checks in with Jordi as he explains the basic function of volume spacers, and discusses when to add or remove them from your fork or shock.

bigquotesWhether it's a fork or a shock, they all do the same thing...they take up room. Which makes the air chamber smaller. And all they are doing is changing the spring curve. So, you can go from something that's very linear and even the all way through, to something that has a sharp ramp at the end to prevent bottom out.-Jordi

Learn something new about volume spacers? What would you like to see the DIALED crew breakdown next? Comment below!

Posted In:
Videos Forks Shocks Fox Racing


16 Comments

  • 3 0
 Kudos to the Fox gang for making lemonade out of lemons. I enjoy these videos!
  • 2 3
 I still don't understand why volume spacers are necessary over correct PSI for anyone that isn't really heavy or pro level fast..
It seems like every average rider installs multiple volume spacers for no reason other than they are almost a trend.
I'm 180lb ish and I've always removed volume spacers from forks and shocks...never had a problem with suspension not being progressive enough. I seem to be able to always find the sweet spot with PSI to use all/most of the travel when needed without excessive diving or bottom outs, etc.
  • 2 2
 You are supposed to set up your suspension based on sag, not PSI. spacers allow you to set up the proper sag and get the end stroke performance you want with the proper sag.
  • 1 0
 Depends on each bike. Some bikes do not need it while some definitely do. Of course pro speed riders want a better performing and capable ride and do it on almost all of their bikes now. But most I assume do it for extra support.
  • 1 0
 I meant “most” as in most consumers.
  • 1 0
 @clink83: Sag hasn't really been all that helpful for me over the years..I hardly pay attention to it anymore.
Not suggesting it's unnecessary or not a useful tool for lots of people..just not for me.
I just experiment with feel more than anything..PSI and rebound are the two things I find most useful.
  • 1 0
 @chillrider199: Agreed that different suspension platforms, bikes, etc. can potentially benefit from spacers, I've just never found them necessary-I've owned too many bikes over the years, 4 bar, high pivot, DW, etc. etc.
  • 1 0
 @bikeblur: tuning by feel is a good way to get a slow setup. What feels fast is usually slow. Most of my strava PRs are set on "slow feeling" setups.
Sag is a way more reliable adjustment than PSI since the damper compression rate is set off that and the resulting spring rate, not PSI. PSI in itself is meaningless.
  • 1 0
 Agreed. I’ve never liked the feeling of them. I’d rather have something reasonably linear. More predictable and easier to get dialed. Plus I don’t like the feeling of flying through the midstroke and crashing into that super progressive part at the end that feels super harsh. I’ve noticed that most people who ride lots of volume spacers seem to sit low into the travel but never really get close to bottoming out. Just makes the bike ride horrible. The correct spring rate with the right compression and rebound time and your winning. Volume spacers are just band aids that allow the same shock to work on many different bikes with loads of different riders.
  • 1 0
 ^and PSI doesnt change end stroke behavior.. I don't run any volume spacers either, FYI.
  • 1 1
 The same thing seems to apply for adding a bunch of low/high speed compression..The only time I need to add compression is on a smooth jump trail to prevent a little less fork dive into a lip for a more predictable pop.
  • 2 0
 What's under the t-shirt on the bike?
  • 1 0
 New / proto linkage?
  • 1 0
 had a coil on his tallboy before and people noticed so maybe something related to that
  • 2 0
 P = (nRT) / V

It's as simple as that.
  • 1 0
 Jordi for Pres

