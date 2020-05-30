Video: Jordi Explains the Purpose of Valves in a Shock in the Latest 'Dialed' Episode

May 30, 2020
by FOX Factory  

In Episode 20 of Season Two, Jordi breaks down a shock valve assembly and explains the basic purpose of valves (shims).

bigquotesFor the very basic, on compression, you have your compression ports and you have that first valve. All that's happening is, as the shock moves, oil is going through these holes and pushing against this little piece of metal.That's most of what creates damping. So, the more of these valves you put on there, the more damping you're going to build.-Jordi

Learn something new about shock valves? What would you like to see the DIALED crew breakdown next? Comment below!

Posted In:
Videos Shocks Fox Racing


