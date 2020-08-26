Video: Jordi Reflects on Santa Cruz Wildfires & International Racing in Episode 31 of 'Dialed'

Santa Cruz is struggling right now. There was a freak lightning storm last week, and it ignited fires all over California. Friends houses have been destroyed. People are displaced. We have employees that have been evacuated. We have employees that are trying to save their homes. Our office is evacuated, so we can't go in or do anything there. I don't know, it seems strange to keep going and do another episode, but I guess we kind of know that life goes on. And maybe people enjoy watching these episodes, maybe it takes your mind off something."- Jordi