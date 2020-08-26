Video: Jordi Reflects on Santa Cruz Wildfires & International Racing in Episode 31 of 'Dialed'

Aug 26, 2020
by FOX Factory  

In Episode 31 of Season Two, DIALED checks in with Jordi as he recaps the latest developments with the devastating wildfires in the area and provides some updates on the return of racing.

bigquotesSanta Cruz is struggling right now. There was a freak lightning storm last week, and it ignited fires all over California. Friends houses have been destroyed. People are displaced. We have employees that have been evacuated. We have employees that are trying to save their homes. Our office is evacuated, so we can't go in or do anything there. I don't know, it seems strange to keep going and do another episode, but I guess we kind of know that life goes on. And maybe people enjoy watching these episodes, maybe it takes your mind off something."- Jordi

What would you like to see the DIALED team cover next? Comment below!

  • 4 0
 I thought Fox moved to Ga.?

Big shout out to Cal Fire, regional Sheriffs depts. and neighboring states that sent strike teams!!

I'm only a few miles away from a containment line on the north end but safe thankfully!
  • 3 0
 ....and to the Bonny Doon locals crew for holding it down and protecting each other's lives and property when the .Gov didn't have the resources to do so.
  • 2 0
 Agree, can't echo enough how grateful our community is to the fire fighters and law enforcement putting their lives on the line for us, non stop, literally for 11 days straight (saw it on the news for a group of fire fighters). Also shout out to emergency response personnel who work tirelessly through two unprecedented simultaneous crises. never take what you have for granted.

