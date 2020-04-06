Video: Jordi Talks Brake Lever Position & Arm Pump in the Latest Episode of 'Dialed'

Apr 6, 2020
by FOX Factory  


In episode four of Season 2, DIALED follows Jordi as he shows the best way to optimize brake lever setup to avoid annoying arm pump.

bigquotes“It’s interesting to see how little people think about the other points of contact of your bike affecting how your bike rides”

What do you want to see the DIALED crew cover next? Comment below!

19 Comments

  • 8 0
 thought this about having three balls or something
  • 1 0
 Even though I have an even number of testicles I found that while it’s still feels awkward to have my levers up it does give your finger a better platform for stability...plus it’s nice that this wrist position works almost as well at pulling 2 testes up as it does a third one.
  • 1 0
 That's only if you run them horizontal or above
  • 2 0
 What advice do you have about lever position in relation to grips? For example, the end of the lever should be over the index knuckle. So it needs to be scooted away from grip 1 inch. Is there some sort of standard measure people use?
  • 1 0
 Your index finger should be 90 degrees to the bar and the end of the lever shouldn’t hit your middle finger but it should be very close.
  • 1 0
 @thenotoriousmic: I'll give it a try... thanks
  • 1 0
 It is similar to lever position and has a huge affect, both the distance inboard and lever reach can have the same effect to arm pump. This is also depends on how strong your brakes are or properly bled so there is no pump or fade.... both of those add to pump as well since you will be pulling harder or pulling more to get bite.

Levers inboard - the more you can move them closer to the stem so you only have one finger on the lever will leave more fingers (middle finger being the strongest) to stabilize on the bar. If you use 2 fingers to brake you then are relying on the 2 weakest fingers and your thumb to hold the bar. It forces you to rely on the brake lever to stabilize the bars, thus adding to arm pump and unknowingly dragging the brakes. To measure it find out where you ride the grips normally and point your index finger, slide the brake lever inboard until only the first knuckle catches the hook on the lever. Adjusting the lever reach may change this distance as well.

Lever reach - The closer to the bar that you can make the reach be without bottoming out on the grip the better. What this does is allows your index braking finger to not have to extend out to reach the lever and have your other fingers stabilize your hand. When it is close to the bar your finger can relax in order to reach and pull the lever thus letting your other fingers relax to hold the grip. The other benefit is when it is closer it is easier to have more of your finger over the lever blade making it less effort to pull. **close reach requires a good brake bleed and good pads, you will feel when you need a bleed or new pads very easily with them close. So it is a good physical reminder when to service your brakes.
  • 2 0
 Great stuff! Simple tweak I first read about in Dirt, I think it was Rob Warner talking about it. But then... we are told to buy carbon bars to reduce arm pump since they are so compliant and dampen vibrations Big Grin or maybe they don’t.

Don’t forget to do barbell row and deadlifts, then kettlebell press with holding kettlebell upwards, not hanging. Hang on chin up bar after chin ups or pullups. Grip strength! Increase it!
  • 1 0
 I find it crazy how they say carbon bars are soft and compliant but traditional carbon wheels are stiff. So which one is it, stiff or compliant? All I know is after snapping a carbon bar I think I’ve had enough.Alloy bars it is!
  • 1 0
 Best explanation I have seen so far. thanks! I got a similar tip from a fast enduro racer. it was to rotate the dropper lever and shifters up so they are the most usable when you are hammering in a standing attack position. The XC way of having those levers rotated down for attacking climbs is the opposite of what we need for DH and Enduro. I thought that was smart too
  • 1 0
 Mine are 35 degrees ,and I like the levers not far from my brake finger and that they really start engaging more close to the grip ,and don’t give me that on off feeling brakes. Hey how about talking why some pro DH ,ENDURO,XC,etc.,people are running with their hands in the inside of the grips leaving almost one or two fingers of bar width ,are they running to large of the bar or ,protecting their hands or what ,almost (ALMOST)like bmx’ers ,cause I ride with my hands on the edge of them so.........
  • 1 0
 Lever Position makes all the difference in the world. This is 100% correct and Is the #1 thing people who experience arm pump should do. I also think it allows you to ride your bike looser as you are not gripping as hard.
  • 1 0
 And your arms roll back and puts more weight over the front wheel.
  • 1 0
 Any thoughts on bar sweep? Seems like a little more sweep would also contribute to a more elbows down, relaxed position....
  • 1 0
 Over the years I've been slowly moving my leavers up higher and higher, might go bump them up a bit more now.
  • 1 0
 hey @bretttippie - what's the difference between pink & purple?
  • 1 0
 Any tips on doing a no foot can or even a one foot can ?
  • 1 0
 not longer DIALED but BLEED.
  • 1 1
 the definitive cure to arm pump is to just ride more!

Post a Comment



