Video: Jordi Talks Brake Lever Position & Arm Pump in the Latest Episode of 'Dialed'

In episode four of Season 2, DIALED follows Jordi as he shows the best way to optimize brake lever setup to avoid annoying arm pump.
|“It’s interesting to see how little people think about the other points of contact of your bike affecting how your bike rides”
Levers inboard - the more you can move them closer to the stem so you only have one finger on the lever will leave more fingers (middle finger being the strongest) to stabilize on the bar. If you use 2 fingers to brake you then are relying on the 2 weakest fingers and your thumb to hold the bar. It forces you to rely on the brake lever to stabilize the bars, thus adding to arm pump and unknowingly dragging the brakes. To measure it find out where you ride the grips normally and point your index finger, slide the brake lever inboard until only the first knuckle catches the hook on the lever. Adjusting the lever reach may change this distance as well.
Lever reach - The closer to the bar that you can make the reach be without bottoming out on the grip the better. What this does is allows your index braking finger to not have to extend out to reach the lever and have your other fingers stabilize your hand. When it is close to the bar your finger can relax in order to reach and pull the lever thus letting your other fingers relax to hold the grip. The other benefit is when it is closer it is easier to have more of your finger over the lever blade making it less effort to pull. **close reach requires a good brake bleed and good pads, you will feel when you need a bleed or new pads very easily with them close. So it is a good physical reminder when to service your brakes.
Don’t forget to do barbell row and deadlifts, then kettlebell press with holding kettlebell upwards, not hanging. Hang on chin up bar after chin ups or pullups. Grip strength! Increase it!
