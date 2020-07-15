Video: Jordie Lunn Bike Park Build Update #1

Press Release: Jordie Lunn Bike Park

In Langford, BC (Vancouver Island), the initial phases of construction for the Jordie Lunn Bike Park are underway. Darren Berrecloth and JD Parks have been incredibly busy over the last few weeks, honouring Jordie in the best way possible - a killer set of jumps that will inspire the next generation of riders. The Expert line is going to be a thing of beauty with a long section of immaculately shaped jumps, step-ups, step-downs, and wall-rides masterfully woven through a lush fern forest. For Intermediate and Beginner riders there is a second jump zone to build their progression with two wood ramped jump lines on the other end of the park.The JD Parks team has been using a commercial-grade sifter to shake out the best dirt for the jumps. The quality shows and the dirt packs like a dream. To keep the jumps in pristine condition, a water line has been set up along the 12 pack of expert jumps.The Jordie Lunn Bike Park is definitely not your average bike park - these jumps are the real deal. That being said, there are going to be jumps and bike skills features for all levels from toddlers to long-time pros. The City of Langford has been on board every step of the way. Often with bike parks like this, it takes years and years of tape hurdling to get to this point. Not in this case.The intermediate lines are nearing completion, and the wood ramps are set to be placed in any day now. This will be a great place for riders to test their skills in a safe setting.We know this post will get you stoked to check the park out, but for the time being, please wait till opening day. Entering the construction site/park isn't permitted at the moment. The next phases of the park: a VeloSolutions Pumptrack, MTB singletrack, clubhouse, and a cyclocross course are set to begin construction in the coming weeks.When's the park opening? Anticipated completion of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park is Fall 2020, so stay tuned by following us on social media and checking our website. More updates to come as we move through the remaining construction phases!JD Parks / Darren BerreclothMax McCullochNOBL Wheels