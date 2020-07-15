Video: Jordie Lunn Bike Park Build Update #1

Jul 15, 2020
by JordieLunnBikePark  

Press Release: Jordie Lunn Bike Park

In Langford, BC (Vancouver Island), the initial phases of construction for the Jordie Lunn Bike Park are underway. Darren Berrecloth and JD Parks have been incredibly busy over the last few weeks, honouring Jordie in the best way possible - a killer set of jumps that will inspire the next generation of riders. The Expert line is going to be a thing of beauty with a long section of immaculately shaped jumps, step-ups, step-downs, and wall-rides masterfully woven through a lush fern forest. For Intermediate and Beginner riders there is a second jump zone to build their progression with two wood ramped jump lines on the other end of the park.

Bike Park Update 1. Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

Bike Park Update 1. Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

Bike Park Update 1. Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

The JD Parks team has been using a commercial-grade sifter to shake out the best dirt for the jumps. The quality shows and the dirt packs like a dream. To keep the jumps in pristine condition, a water line has been set up along the 12 pack of expert jumps.

Bike Park Update 1. Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

Bike Park Update 1. Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

The Jordie Lunn Bike Park is definitely not your average bike park - these jumps are the real deal. That being said, there are going to be jumps and bike skills features for all levels from toddlers to long-time pros. The City of Langford has been on board every step of the way. Often with bike parks like this, it takes years and years of tape hurdling to get to this point. Not in this case.

Bike Park Update 1. Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

The intermediate lines are nearing completion, and the wood ramps are set to be placed in any day now. This will be a great place for riders to test their skills in a safe setting.

Bike Park Update 1. Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

Bike Park Update 1. Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

We know this post will get you stoked to check the park out, but for the time being, please wait till opening day. Entering the construction site/park isn't permitted at the moment. The next phases of the park: a VeloSolutions Pumptrack, MTB singletrack, clubhouse, and a cyclocross course are set to begin construction in the coming weeks.

When's the park opening? Anticipated completion of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park is Fall 2020, so stay tuned by following us on social media and checking our website. More updates to come as we move through the remaining construction phases!

Dirt Jump Park Builders: JD Parks / Darren Berrecloth
Video and Photos: Max McCulloch
Park Media Sponsor: NOBL Wheels

jordielunnbikepark.com
@jordielunnbikepark

Posted In:
Videos Press Releases Jordie Lunn


6 Comments

  • 5 0
 Super excited to be able to play a small part in promoting the park and such a great cause. Hoping the extra media will encourage people to connect with the park as well. For those that are interested: www.jordielunnbikepark.com/take-action

Massive thanks to the Jordie Lunn Bike Park team for continuing to crush it!
  • 4 0
 WOW!!! Those are some big boy lines. Looks amazing. This place is going to get the LOVE it deserves!!!! Great work guys
  • 5 0
 Hope y’all are eating your porridge while building this Smile
  • 4 0
 gotta love Darren. legend from the beginning. nice work!
  • 3 0
 Awesome, great work! RIP to that Legend.
  • 1 0
 Who dat thicc boi?

