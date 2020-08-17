Video: Huge New Pumptrack Added to Jordie Lunn Bike Park

Aug 17, 2020
Jordie Lunn Bike Park  

Press Release: Jordie Lunn Bike Park

It may have been just a month since our last update, but there has been a ton of progress as construction continues at full speed. As the dirt jumps were getting finalized, Velosolutions Canada and a swarm of volunteers began construction on one of the most unique pumptracks they've ever made.

Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

Hottest day of the year in Victoria, perfect for laying asphalt !

Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

The volunteers and Velosolutions team have worked tirelessly for the last few weeks.

Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

Volunteers played a huge role in how fast the pumptrack was built. The team at Velosolutions said it was the most volunteers they've ever had. Massive thanks to everyone that took a turn in the sweltering heat and steaming asphalt to bring the track to life!

Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

The perfect man for the job - Dean Tennant works for the City of Langford as an engineer but also knows a thing or two about bike riding (just search his name in the Pinkbike video section). Based on the photo we can assume the pumptrack is Dean approved.

Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

Photo Max McCulloch NOBL Wheels

The Velosolutions team, City of Langford staff, and a few hardcore volunteers (not all volunteers pictured). Thanks for building the sickest pumptrack we've ever seen!


When's the park opening? Anticipated completion of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park is Fall 2020, so stay tuned by following us on social media and checking our website. More updates to come as we move through the remaining construction phases!

Pumptrack Builders: Velosolutions Canada
Video and Photos: Max McCulloch
Park Media Sponsor: NOBL Wheels

jordielunnbikepark.com
@jordielunnbikepark

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Looks great. Wish we had a few more like that in England
  • 1 0
 Looks awesome

