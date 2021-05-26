Video: Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park Set to Open on May 28

Yup, it’s finally happening. After 2 years of hard work by City of Langford management, staff, contractors, and volunteers, we are very proud to invite you to experience the Jordie Lunn Bike Park as we open it to the public this Friday May 28. We are honoured to have worked alongside Jordie’s family and friends to bring you a bike park that is worthy of his name and legacy. Join us as we #livelikejordie

It has been a huge honour and privilege to be able to bring this project to reality. Special mentions and huge props go to Darren Berrecloth, Cole Nichol, Velosolutions, Sooke Bike Club, Workhorse Trail Design, The Cycling Co, Patrick Nolan, Heather Rose, Dean Tennant.This project was not possible without the vision and teamwork of Jon Watkin, Parker Bloom, and Drew Mackenzie from the Wheelhouse Cycling Society. Special thanks to Darren Kiedyk and City of Langford Staff and Council for believing in this project and for making it a reality.