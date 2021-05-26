Video: Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park Set to Open on May 28

May 26, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

We're stoked to share the news that the Jordie Lunn Memorial Bike Park will be opening on May 28. This will be a soft opening with a proper launch event currently scheduled for June.

The Park, situated in Jordie's hometown of Langford, will include a Velosolutions pump track, a skills area and jump lines that will be available for use to the public from Friday. Jordie, who passed away in October 2019, was a passionate member of his local cycling community and his spirit will live on as generations that follow him will be able to enjoy the sport and hone their skills in the park dedicated to his memory.

The Bike Park was created with help from the City of Langley as well as a team of staff, contractors and volunteers, who should all be commended for their hard work.

bigquotesYup, it’s finally happening. After 2 years of hard work by City of Langford management, staff, contractors, and volunteers, we are very proud to invite you to experience the Jordie Lunn Bike Park as we open it to the public this Friday May 28. We are honoured to have worked alongside Jordie’s family and friends to bring you a bike park that is worthy of his name and legacy. Join us as we #livelikejordie
It has been a huge honour and privilege to be able to bring this project to reality. Special mentions and huge props go to Darren Berrecloth, Cole Nichol, Velosolutions, Sooke Bike Club, Workhorse Trail Design, The Cycling Co, Patrick Nolan, Heather Rose, Dean Tennant.This project was not possible without the vision and teamwork of Jon Watkin, Parker Bloom, and Drew Mackenzie from the Wheelhouse Cycling Society. Special thanks to Darren Kiedyk and City of Langford Staff and Council for believing in this project and for making it a reality.

More information on the Park can be found, here.

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 I miss this guy and his spirit so much!
  • 1 0
 Sick!

Post a Comment



