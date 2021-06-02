Video: Jordy Scott Builds Her Confidence on Every Bike in a Bid for Queen of Crankworx

Jordy Scott is a newcomer to the MTB scene, turning heads and landing on podiums left and right. However, she wasn't always given the easiest circumstances. Training at her local bike park every day and the trails near her house, she builds her technicality on every bike to be a contender for the Queen of Crankworx. @jamminjordy
"Embodying all of the aspects of my riding into one project has been something that I have hoped to do for years. While planning this video, I realized almost all of my filming could be done at my local bike park and on nearby trails, which I thought was really cool. Growing up as a young rider who was always looking for edits to watch on YouTube, I remember seeing tons of videos of people just shredding their local skate parks, but over the years, I feel like so many projects encompass the idea of having the perfect training grounds to ride at, or brand new, freshly built trails and jumps to film on. I don’t know how up and coming riders look at that, or if they even notice it, but I wanted to make a project that showcased the idea that you can be successful in world renowned events like the Crankworx Series without spending tons of money to build a training compound, or by traveling everywhere in an attempt to find the perfect spot."
"I moved to St. George, Utah a little over two years ago from Las Vegas, Nevada to pursue college, and I was excited but nervous to find new spots to ride and train at. Change is always hard, and I was just starting to get some breakthrough top 5 finishes at Crankworx events and didn’t want to compromise my riding. I felt obligated to buy some land and get some sort of training compound going so I could keep up with my top end competitors who seemed to have all of the spots in the world to ride. Unfortunately, as a 17 year old fresh out of highschool with no credit history, that wasn’t exactly possible."
"After getting settled into St. George, I was mostly just trail riding on easy-to-find trails via trail finding apps. I knew that this wasn’t enough to get me where I needed to be to compete at the Crankworx level, but I felt like I didn’t have any other option for training. I had gone to the local bike park by my house, but I felt like the jumps were too small and the dirt pump track wasn’t up to par with the other paved pump tracks that were popping up across the country. I was bummed to not have any dirt jumps to ride within a 5 hour radius, and felt like any sort of riding in that discipline was out of the picture."
"I then was invited to compete in two Women’s Slopestyle events that year, and managed to win the first Women’s Speed & Style event in Whistler, and at that point I knew I needed to start putting work in on my dirt jumper and had to find somewhere to ride."
"I started riding the local bike park more often, and the more I rode it and figured out the lines, the more fun I was having and I realized I could develop my skills at this park without the best and biggest of jumps. I spent the entirety of the 2019 off season spending every day at the bike park or on other local trails and shuttle-able downhill tracks that riders in the massive MTB community had pointed me to. I managed to go out with a bang in Crankworx Rotorua 2020 and after only training on my local trails and bike park, and in my school gym, I took the win in the second inaugural Women’s Speed & Style event and won my first ever Crankworx Pump Track event."
"I don’t think there is anything wrong with having personal training grounds, and I would love to have one someday, but I just wanted to remind everyone that it isn’t an absolute need in order to be successful. If you have anywhere you can ride your bike and have fun, you have the means to make it as far as you want to go in MTB."
