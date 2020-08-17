Video: Josh Bryceland and the Waves Crew at Woody's Bike Park

Aug 17, 2020
Cannondale Bikes  

Living up to their name, the Cannondale Waves crew loaded up the van with Moterra Neo E-Mountain bikes and took to the coast. Hitting up spots along Britain’s Cornish coastline then cooling down at the beach had the boys chasing their own endless summer.

Sessioning into the sunset aboard the most capable E-MTBs meant no limits for effortless self-shuttles and playful descents – again and again.

bigquotesAfter a southern migration, we beached ourselves at Woody's Bike Park for a lovely sunny holiday. Boys threw down hard as always!Josh Bryceland



Woody's Bike Park

Cannondale Josh Bryceland


8 Comments

  • 4 2
 Awesome riding, as always. But I wish Cannondale would rep the east coast a little more. As far as I know they are the only big company based in New England but they never have any edits from the area. I wish they'd do something at Highland or Killington or something.
  • 1 0
 well they allow josh and others to choose their own location to film, its not up to them i believe
  • 3 0
 E-Bikes at Fest next...
  • 1 0
 I was really enjoying the Sprung/Earthed vibes to that, then saw it was done by Alex Rankin. Awesome, more of that please.
  • 1 0
 They always use the trail bike instead of the Jekyl, why would that be? I figured more travel would be better for them...
  • 1 0
 The last Jekyl I rode had terribly high standover height. I guess the way the suspension is designed forces the top tube to stay that high for clearance but damn is it ever in the way. I could see these guys not liking that either and to me it really was 'that bad'. That bike needs a redesign to solve that and other issues in my opinion.
  • 1 0
 should call it 50:50 video instead.
  • 2 0
 South West is Best Smile

