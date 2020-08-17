Video: Josh Bryceland and the Waves Crew at Woody's Bike Park

After a southern migration, we beached ourselves at Woody's Bike Park for a lovely sunny holiday. Boys threw down hard as always! — Josh Bryceland

Living up to their name, the Cannondale Waves crew loaded up the van with Moterra Neo E-Mountain bikes and took to the coast. Hitting up spots along Britain’s Cornish coastline then cooling down at the beach had the boys chasing their own endless summer.Sessioning into the sunset aboard the most capable E-MTBs meant no limits for effortless self-shuttles and playful descents – again and again.