Video: Josh Bryceland Back Racing at the Steel City DH

“It’s a really nice, chilled environment, it’s lovely… everyone’s here and everyone’s getting involved. No elitism, just everyone having fun.” — Josh Bryceland

No this isn’t a misprint. Former World-Cup-winner-turned-jibber, Josh Bryceland, threw on a numberplate and went back in-between the tape for this year’s Steel City DH in Grenoside Woods. Laying claim as being ‘the biggest little race’ the annual event is less about who’s the fastest and more about building mountain biking in the local community.While Bryceland might have been spending more time thinking about the afterparty, his sister Maria took out a podium finish in Elite Women!Video: Alex Rankin