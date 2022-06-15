Video: Josh Bryceland Back Racing at the Steel City DH

Jun 15, 2022
by Cannondale Bikes  

No this isn’t a misprint. Former World-Cup-winner-turned-jibber, Josh Bryceland, threw on a numberplate and went back in-between the tape for this year’s Steel City DH in Grenoside Woods. Laying claim as being ‘the biggest little race’ the annual event is less about who’s the fastest and more about building mountain biking in the local community.

bigquotes“It’s a really nice, chilled environment, it’s lovely… everyone’s here and everyone’s getting involved. No elitism, just everyone having fun.”Josh Bryceland

While Bryceland might have been spending more time thinking about the afterparty, his sister Maria took out a podium finish in Elite Women!

Video: Alex Rankin

11 Comments

  • 26 0
 I nominate Ratboy for the chief innovation officer for the discovery World Cup project.
  • 12 0
 love the love that people were showing him. MTBrs have a long memory and the community cares deeply. Well done.
  • 9 0
 Bryceland is the god damn man
  • 7 0
 When I saw the next EWS series was in Jamaica I looked for Ratboy’s name. Then I realized it was Jamnica. He won’t go there…
  • 1 0
 Turned jibber? The man just rides his bike normally really. Hitting whatever he can on it. I guess if you don't race you're a jibber now. New category of riding. Get ready for "jib bikes" to come out to add to the down c*ntry spiralling out of control categories....light E bike? Light E Jib Bike? Motorless E Jib Bike!!! There it is....
  • 6 1
 Come again?
  • 1 0
 We need a closed caption option like Netflix
  • 2 0
 will always be my favorite rider
  • 2 0
 Didnt mean to spell country wrong but it really fits....
  • 3 3
 Good thing there was no bridge in sight one could over jump
  • 23 3
 good thing there wasn't a 5G tower nearby





