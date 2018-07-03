Pinkbike.com
Video: Josh Bryceland Gets Trippy On The New Bronson
Jul 2, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
MENTIONS:
@santacruzbikes
10 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 11
Rusettipasta
(1 hours ago)
f*ckin' A this is a great vid, riding and concept. Had to rewatch immediately. Maybe the best bike launch video ever? Acid!
[Reply]
+ 7
vinay
(1 hours ago)
So SC, you thought, what better way to promote a new bike than to create a VOY?
[Reply]
+ 1
danielfox
(45 mins ago)
I dont mind the soundtrack and I'm not even a millennial. It's kinda good. It makes me wanna.... Ride.
[Reply]
+ 2
theedon
(32 mins ago)
Best bike release ever
[Reply]
+ 2
aushred
(1 hours ago)
This is rad
[Reply]
+ 1
baronvonhillbilly
(31 mins ago)
Epic vid ????????????????????
[Reply]
+ 1
blakes22
(36 mins ago)
sooo sick
[Reply]
+ 1
mungers
(1 hours ago)
Umm, what?
[Reply]
+ 1
glasvagas
(38 mins ago)
So so good.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 6
aljoburr
(1 hours ago)
Nice bit of bike riding, shame about the animation\\?
[Reply]
Post a Comment