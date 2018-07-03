VIDEOS

Video: Josh Bryceland Gets Trippy On The New Bronson

Jul 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

MENTIONS: @santacruzbikes


Must Read This Week
First Impressions: Riding Shimano's New XTR Components
61441 views
Devinci Announces All-New Troy
52292 views
Video: Danny Hart Hits Warp Speed Down Champéry's World Champs Track
44840 views
Day 2 Results: EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
37758 views
First Ride: 2019 Canyon Lux
35874 views
Specialized's New BLCK DMND Tire Casing - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
34966 views
Bike Check: Jesse Melamed's Rocky Mountain Instinct - EWS Petzen-Jamnica 2018
34585 views
Ask Pinkbike: Coil Shocks on Trail Bikes, Changing Fork Travel, and Drivetrain Upgrades
32248 views

10 Comments

  • + 11
 f*ckin' A this is a great vid, riding and concept. Had to rewatch immediately. Maybe the best bike launch video ever? Acid!
  • + 7
 So SC, you thought, what better way to promote a new bike than to create a VOY?
  • + 1
 I dont mind the soundtrack and I'm not even a millennial. It's kinda good. It makes me wanna.... Ride.
  • + 2
 Best bike release ever
  • + 2
 This is rad
  • + 1
 Epic vid ????????????????????
  • + 1
 sooo sick
  • + 1
 Umm, what?
  • + 1
 So so good.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031917
Mobile Version of Website