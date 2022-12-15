Watch
Learn
VeloNews
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Josh Bryceland Goes Big On an EMTB
Dec 15, 2022
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
24 Comments
Josh Bryceland is one-half talent, one-half insane. Taking his Moterra Neo LT to the biggest jumps he could find, he discovered how hard an LT can go.
Posted In:
eMTB
Videos
Riding Videos
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
69646 views
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
65069 views
First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Prototype was Fun While it Lasted
59380 views
Are Shimano & SRAM Developing Brakes For Headset Cable Routing?
57357 views
What Geometry Numbers Do the Top Enduro Racers Actually Prefer?
57178 views
Field Test: 2023 Norco Fluid - The Reasonably Priced One
54025 views
Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line
53246 views
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
48537 views
24 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
25
8
paulig
(1 hours ago)
Wasn't he all about the environment and stopped flying to DH races a couple of years ago ?
[Reply]
4
7
yakimonti
(1 hours ago)
and stop digging
singletrackworld.com/2021/02/josh-bryceland-asks-riders-to-stop-digging
[Reply]
5
0
aaronjb
(1 hours ago)
Stay in school, kids.
[Reply]
13
1
trillwill
(1 hours ago)
C'mon now. Traveling to a jump session is a far cry from jet setting multiple continents on the World Cup circuit with spare bikes, team staff, etc.
[Reply]
9
7
yakimonti
(1 hours ago)
@trillwill
: wonder if he knows about the lithium mining process for the battery on that bike?
[Reply]
2
0
ecd2004
(1 hours ago)
If i remember correctly via an interview that he later gave, his retirement from racing to limit emissions was a misattribution of something he said and wasn't the reason.
[Reply]
6
0
mariomtblt
(57 mins ago)
@yakimonti
: yeah stop digging in a specific place with a conservation effort. Not stop digging period l, cmon now
[Reply]
1
0
Steventux
(44 mins ago)
@yakimonti
: disingenuous as he was talking about a specific spot, the UK is small and mostly privately owned. Working with land management is the smart play
[Reply]
5
0
DirtCrab
(41 mins ago)
@mariomtblt
: Internet rule # 73: Don't let facts get in the way of the narrative.
[Reply]
1
0
likeittacky
(2 mins ago)
Apparently you haven't been informed what schools and Universities teach today
With that, Kids are better off outside of classrooms (IM NOT KIDDING, Pun intended!)
[Reply]
11
1
IntoTheEverflow
(1 hours ago)
If an ebike is what it takes to keep this legend riding, then i guess i am all for it.
[Reply]
6
0
TheR
(55 mins ago)
Uh-oh. Ultimate Pinkbike Bro icon Rat Boy on an eBike? Massive cognitive dissonance in 3, 2, 1…
[Reply]
4
1
yakimonti
(1 hours ago)
Cool that Josh is back on Santa Cruz via PON bike/Cannondale
[Reply]
1
1
aaronjb
(1 hours ago)
Subtle, but good.
[Reply]
3
0
robito
(58 mins ago)
Long live the rat
[Reply]
2
0
mrhollin
(23 mins ago)
E-Bike but loading the shuttle?
[Reply]
1
0
bman33
(41 mins ago)
Wow! Every "Bros" fav rider.... and ebike. Let me grab popcorn
[Reply]
1
0
barbasma
(40 mins ago)
Ratboy is a genuine talent... miss him in DH
[Reply]
1
0
watchtower
(21 mins ago)
Such a rad rider with effortless style, I'll always click on a rat vid.
[Reply]
1
1
walt3
(1 hours ago)
love rat boy! legend. always having fun.
[Reply]
1
0
mariomtblt
(57 mins ago)
Legend
[Reply]
1
0
glenno
(37 mins ago)
Electric Rat !
[Reply]
7
10
beanes1963
(1 hours ago)
Ebikes suck
[Reply]
11
4
Longrider
(1 hours ago)
Until you ride one and ride further and longer than ever before. In the same amount of time. Like it or not, E-bikes are going to keep the industry alive and thriving well into the future. Resistance is futile. Lol
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009438
Mobile Version of Website
24 Comments
With that, Kids are better off outside of classrooms (IM NOT KIDDING, Pun intended!)