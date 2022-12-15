Video: Josh Bryceland Goes Big On an EMTB

Dec 15, 2022
by Pinkbike Staff  


bigquotesJosh Bryceland is one-half talent, one-half insane. Taking his Moterra Neo LT to the biggest jumps he could find, he discovered how hard an LT can go.






Posted In:
eMTB Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Custom SDG Branded Complete Bike
69646 views
Field Test: Trek Fuel EX - Evolution Underlined
65069 views
First Ride: Machina's Beautiful, Technologically Advanced Prototype was Fun While it Lasted
59380 views
Are Shimano & SRAM Developing Brakes For Headset Cable Routing?
57357 views
What Geometry Numbers Do the Top Enduro Racers Actually Prefer?
57178 views
Field Test: 2023 Norco Fluid - The Reasonably Priced One
54025 views
Chromag (Finally) Announces Full Suspension Line
53246 views
Patent Round-up: Shimano's Crazy Derailleur, Electronic Shifter & SRAM's Floating Brakes
48537 views

24 Comments

  • 25 8
 Wasn't he all about the environment and stopped flying to DH races a couple of years ago ?
  • 4 7
 and stop digging singletrackworld.com/2021/02/josh-bryceland-asks-riders-to-stop-digging
  • 5 0
 Stay in school, kids.
  • 13 1
 C'mon now. Traveling to a jump session is a far cry from jet setting multiple continents on the World Cup circuit with spare bikes, team staff, etc.
  • 9 7
 @trillwill: wonder if he knows about the lithium mining process for the battery on that bike?
  • 2 0
 If i remember correctly via an interview that he later gave, his retirement from racing to limit emissions was a misattribution of something he said and wasn't the reason.
  • 6 0
 @yakimonti: yeah stop digging in a specific place with a conservation effort. Not stop digging period l, cmon now
  • 1 0
 @yakimonti: disingenuous as he was talking about a specific spot, the UK is small and mostly privately owned. Working with land management is the smart play
  • 5 0
 @mariomtblt: Internet rule # 73: Don't let facts get in the way of the narrative.
  • 1 0
 Apparently you haven't been informed what schools and Universities teach todayFrown

With that, Kids are better off outside of classrooms (IM NOT KIDDING, Pun intended!)
  • 11 1
 If an ebike is what it takes to keep this legend riding, then i guess i am all for it.
  • 6 0
 Uh-oh. Ultimate Pinkbike Bro icon Rat Boy on an eBike? Massive cognitive dissonance in 3, 2, 1…
  • 4 1
 Cool that Josh is back on Santa Cruz via PON bike/Cannondale
  • 1 1
 Subtle, but good.
  • 3 0
 Long live the rat
  • 2 0
 E-Bike but loading the shuttle?
  • 1 0
 Wow! Every "Bros" fav rider.... and ebike. Let me grab popcorn
  • 1 0
 Ratboy is a genuine talent... miss him in DH
  • 1 0
 Such a rad rider with effortless style, I'll always click on a rat vid.
  • 1 1
 love rat boy! legend. always having fun. Smile
  • 1 0
 Legend
  • 1 0
 Electric Rat !
  • 7 10
 Ebikes suck
  • 11 4
 Until you ride one and ride further and longer than ever before. In the same amount of time. Like it or not, E-bikes are going to keep the industry alive and thriving well into the future. Resistance is futile. Lol





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009438
Mobile Version of Website