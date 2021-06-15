Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: Josh Bryceland Rides Cannondale's New Dirt Jumper in 'Better Bring Dave'
Jun 15, 2021
by
Sarah Moore
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Dave loves a good time. Doesn't matter if it's the skatepark, pump-track, bike-park or just down the street. Wherever you're headed, it's best to bring Dave.
Get to know Dave:
cannondale.com
—
Cannondale
Posted In:
Videos
Cannondale
Josh Bryceland
Sam Hockenhull
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
153197 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
132285 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
121048 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
86433 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
63081 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
48451 views
Opinion: The Rules of Mountain Biking
47640 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
45433 views
12 Comments
Score
Time
5
0
chrod
(1 hours ago)
Good call on the auto-captioning. Josh rips even with a bum knee! Best of luck with the op.
[Reply]
3
0
Jonsey360
(39 mins ago)
It’s not josh with bum knee
[Reply]
3
0
nrloewen
(48 mins ago)
These are the Daves I know, I know.
[Reply]
2
0
danielfloyd
(38 mins ago)
The shot of the bike flying through the air by itself was just... the best.
[Reply]
2
1
freshd1rt
(53 mins ago)
the forks still backwards
[Reply]
1
0
kingdick
(52 mins ago)
Surely on one have something to say about this ???
[Reply]
1
0
Dav82
(51 mins ago)
Hello……
[Reply]
1
0
karpiel002
(13 mins ago)
Yew nice cannondale chase....I mean uh, dave...yeah dave
[Reply]
1
0
karpiel002
(11 mins ago)
Bryceland is looking fresh. Haircut and braces?
[Reply]
2
2
mior
(1 hours ago)
notice how when he turns skateboarder, out goes the helmet. sick edt tho.
[Reply]
1
0
klazzymoto
(1 hours ago)
Better send Dave
[Reply]
1
0
michaelrobinson
(34 mins ago)
No lefty?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009489
Mobile Version of Website
12 Comments
Post a Comment