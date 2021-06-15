Video: Josh Bryceland Rides Cannondale's New Dirt Jumper in 'Better Bring Dave'

Jun 15, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


bigquotesDave loves a good time. Doesn't matter if it's the skatepark, pump-track, bike-park or just down the street. Wherever you're headed, it's best to bring Dave.

Get to know Dave: cannondale.comCannondale





Posted In:
Videos Cannondale Josh Bryceland Sam Hockenhull


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
153197 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
132285 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
121048 views
Update: Flo Payet Posts Video of the Moment a Course Pole Struck his Genitals and Took him Out of the Leogang World Cup
86433 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
63081 views
Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
48451 views
Opinion: The Rules of Mountain Biking
47640 views
Final Results: Leogang World Cup XC 2021
45433 views

12 Comments

  • 5 0
 Good call on the auto-captioning. Josh rips even with a bum knee! Best of luck with the op.
  • 3 0
 It’s not josh with bum knee
  • 3 0
 These are the Daves I know, I know.
  • 2 0
 The shot of the bike flying through the air by itself was just... the best.
  • 2 1
 the forks still backwards
  • 1 0
 Surely on one have something to say about this ???
  • 1 0
 Hello……
  • 1 0
 Yew nice cannondale chase....I mean uh, dave...yeah dave
  • 1 0
 Bryceland is looking fresh. Haircut and braces?
  • 2 2
 notice how when he turns skateboarder, out goes the helmet. sick edt tho.
  • 1 0
 Better send Dave
  • 1 0
 No lefty?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009489
Mobile Version of Website