Video: Josh Bryceland Shares his Thoughts on Returning to Hardline

Jun 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesJosh Bryceland talks us through his thoughts on returning to Downhill Racing at Red Bull Hardline in 2023. Burgtec

Red Bull Hardline 2018
It's been five years since Josh last tried the Hardline course.


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Stoked to watch this Josh. Seeing you light it up on any bike is inspirational, particularly for me seeing you ride a bike at speed is quite a treat as your skill and style is second to non….you seem to get more relaxed/chilled the faster you ride.

Chuffed to see you quite content with life and in such a good place…..that’s what surrounding yourself with good/positive people will do.

Good luck as always!
  • 1 0
 What bike could he get to ride? Cannondale may not be able to offer him a DH bike and I think Cannondale and GT are different companies now so whatever was started under Luis Arraiz probably won't continue either. Or he'll just be back on a Santa Cruz V10 now that Cannondale is under the PON umbrella.
  • 4 0
 Warner commentating on Ratboy is some golden era shit.
  • 3 0
 in that case written down could be good





