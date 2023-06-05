Watch
Video: Josh Bryceland Shares his Thoughts on Returning to Hardline
Jun 5, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
4 Comments
Josh Bryceland talks us through his thoughts on returning to Downhill Racing at Red Bull Hardline in 2023.
—
Burgtec
It's been five years since Josh last tried the Hardline course.
Racing and Events
Videos
DH Racing
Burgtec
Josh Bryceland
Hardline
Hardline 2023
Score
Time
2
0
01Martz
(12 mins ago)
Stoked to watch this Josh. Seeing you light it up on any bike is inspirational, particularly for me seeing you ride a bike at speed is quite a treat as your skill and style is second to non….you seem to get more relaxed/chilled the faster you ride.
Chuffed to see you quite content with life and in such a good place…..that’s what surrounding yourself with good/positive people will do.
Good luck as always!
1
0
vinay
(9 mins ago)
What bike could he get to ride? Cannondale may not be able to offer him a DH bike and I think Cannondale and GT are different companies now so whatever was started under Luis Arraiz probably won't continue either. Or he'll just be back on a Santa Cruz V10 now that Cannondale is under the PON umbrella.
4
0
Folks
(13 mins ago)
Warner commentating on Ratboy is some golden era shit.
3
0
Korbi777
(21 mins ago)
in that case written down could be good
