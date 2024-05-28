Video: Josh Bryceland’s Back on a Big Rig in Ireland

Cannondale Waves crew of Josh Bryceland, Sam Cofano and Sam “Dave” Hockenhull, headed over to Carrick Mountain for round 1 of the Irish Downhill Mountainbike Series in County Wicklow.
Located just south of Dublin, Carrick Mountain offers everything from rocky tech to fast flow and is has long been hub of Ireland’s gravity race scene. Wanting to get some time between the tape and test settings on their big rigs before RedBull Hardline, the boys signed up to see how they would do against this emerging hotbed of DH racing talent. Josh ended up a super respectable 3rd behind UCI World Cup regulars, Oisin O’Callaghan and Jacob Dickson. “Dave” and Sam put in good results as well and vibed off the rowdy fans on course.
Nice weather, great racing and some good ‘ol Irish “craic”... now that’s tough to beat it! Josh Bryceland
Creative Production by HDDN Media
does anyone know where to find the full results?