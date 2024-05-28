Video: Josh Bryceland’s Back on a Big Rig in Ireland

May 28, 2024
by Cannondale Bikes  


Cannondale Waves crew of Josh Bryceland, Sam Cofano and Sam “Dave” Hockenhull, headed over to Carrick Mountain for round 1 of the Irish Downhill Mountainbike Series in County Wicklow.

Located just south of Dublin, Carrick Mountain offers everything from rocky tech to fast flow and is has long been hub of Ireland’s gravity race scene. Wanting to get some time between the tape and test settings on their big rigs before RedBull Hardline, the boys signed up to see how they would do against this emerging hotbed of DH racing talent. Josh ended up a super respectable 3rd behind UCI World Cup regulars, Oisin O’Callaghan and Jacob Dickson. “Dave” and Sam put in good results as well and vibed off the rowdy fans on course.

Nice weather, great racing and some good ‘ol Irish “craic”... now that’s tough to beat it!

Josh Bryceland, Sam Cofano, Sam Hockenhull

Creative Production by HDDN Media

Posted In:
Videos Cannondale Josh Bryceland Sam Cofano Sam Hockenhull


Author Info:
Cannondale avatar

Member since Jul 22, 2013
59 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Video: Testing the New Canyon Gap at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
65721 views
Rider List Announced & (Terrifying) Course Updates Teased for Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
55698 views
Video: Welcome to Pinkbike's 2024 Value MTB Field Test
46109 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024
33906 views
Bike Check: Marco Osborne's Transition Spire
33814 views
YT Industries Releases Retro-Inspired Jeffsy Uncaged 13
30150 views
Patent Reveals How E*thirteen's Anti-Pedal Kickback Sidekick Hub Works
27833 views
Value Field Test: Devinci Kobain - Hardtail Nirvana
26168 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 crazy that the rat can still compete with the young guns after all these years ...
does anyone know where to find the full results?
  • 4 0
 Found them here: https://www.rootsandrain.com/event13133/2024-may-12-idms-1-carrick-co-wicklow/results/
  • 1 0
 He finished third. Just in case you don’t wanna click on the link.
  • 2 0
 Ratboy lookin like a shaggy adam sandler... go boy!!







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029730
Mobile Version of Website