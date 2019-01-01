Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit

Josh Bryceland has kicked off 2019 with a ride on his new Cannondale Habit.
There's no official word yet but check out the video of him hitting some turns and jumps from his Instagram here:
It looks like Josh has already made some modifications to the stock Habit with a coil shock and a pair of Santa Cruz wheels
.
Big world out there beyond PB.
A few 5010 bikes won’t keep the venture capitalists that now own SC happy.
I didn’t deny he was the face of SC to many, as I said - re read what I put; to many of the people that have the real cash to put down on one, those that are not already well into the scene and nosh-fest on here he won’t be such a big deal.
Oh and you forgot about Peaty, and Greg.
I am in the demographic of SC ownership (nearly 40, management level), and I think the yoof is rad. I even have a 50:01 sticker
For sale section will now be flooded with thrashed Bronsons covered in stickers.
You yet again need to re-read what I wrote, I am talking about the people with money, not already aware of josh and his past, use your imagination, it’s a big world out there!
You need to work on your sweeping generalisations mate,
Since you asked, have been riding since long before the "PB Noshers" were a thing, I am fully aware of the big wide world.
Got to love the comments section of the internet these days, full of unqualified experts
Why can you fail to understand that he world is bigger than the online mtb community with all of its prior knowledge, the world has plenty of people who will buy a bike because the shop said its the best, a magazine review said it was the best or because their mate has one. You are a fanboy, a participator in online mtb chat, we are the nerds, the minority.
I suppose you can be proven right in a few years when SC go bankrupt anyway...
If he is so pivotal then SC must be mental to let him go.They should disband the Syndicate (as no one cares about them) and give Josh the money instead.Job jobbed.
And to the people saying they don’t see Cannodale as cool - you only think SC is cool because of people like him, Peaty etc, give it a few years, that’s what Josh is here to do for them, to change peoples minds who actually care about stuff like that.
Think about it guys, the rider you all literally worship for being the ‘coolest’ out there is happy to ride for them but you bunch of PB slowbois devoid of personality think they are uncool - what does that say?
Show me a lefty or a pull shock in any of their vids....
