Video: Josh Bryceland's First Ride on a Cannondale Habit

Jan 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Josh Bryceland has kicked off 2019 with a ride on his new Cannondale Habit.

There's no official word yet but check out the video of him hitting some turns and jumps from his Instagram here:

Test ride.

It looks like Josh has already made some modifications to the stock Habit with a coil shock and a pair of Santa Cruz wheels.

74 Comments

  • + 23
 I still cant believe seeing him riding not a santa cruz...he is like the face of the company..
  • + 5
 He isn’t the face of the company for the kind of well off 30-50yr old that has enough coin to go into a shop and walk out with an £8k bike though.

Big world out there beyond PB.
  • + 0
 @justanotherusername: yes he is.
  • + 1
 @thenotoriousmic: nah.
  • - 2
 @thenotoriousmic: sure thing man, you may want to re read what I wrote - you are not in that demographic.
  • + 4
 @justanotherusername: yes I am in that demographic. His edits are the reason they sold so many bikes 5010’s especially. Him out of everyone is the most responsible for Santa Cruz being so popular as of recently and he’ll do the same with Cannondale. I mean seriously how many bikes do you think Luca Shaws sold?
  • + 4
 @thenotoriousmic: you are not in the demographic, you are not wealthy enough to be.

A few 5010 bikes won’t keep the venture capitalists that now own SC happy.

I didn’t deny he was the face of SC to many, as I said - re read what I put; to many of the people that have the real cash to put down on one, those that are not already well into the scene and nosh-fest on here he won’t be such a big deal.

Oh and you forgot about Peaty, and Greg.
  • + 4
 @justanotherusername: Excellent assessment of the guys financial credentials and worth via two comments on a website...

I am in the demographic of SC ownership (nearly 40, management level), and I think the yoof is rad. I even have a 50:01 sticker
  • + 8
 Smoking weed and doing skids so a few kids with too much money can pretend they are part of the 50:01 crew is'nt particularly high up on the investment company that own Santa Cruz marketing strategy.
For sale section will now be flooded with thrashed Bronsons covered in stickers.
  • + 1
 @usmbc-co-uk: yea but you are one of the fanboy 50:01 noshers on here - hard to imagine I know, but as I say, big world out there beyond PB.
  • + 7
 @watchmen: the comments on here are a testament to how fickle people are - grown men getting upset when their idol moves on to a different brand of push bicycle because they just spent £8k on one because he rides one.
  • - 1
 @justanotherusername: you have no idea what your talking about and you are seriously underestimating the level of influence and clout that lad has in the mountain bike world.
  • + 2
 @thenotoriousmic: well SC seem not to think so, what do they know, eh?

You yet again need to re-read what I wrote, I am talking about the people with money, not already aware of josh and his past, use your imagination, it’s a big world out there!
  • + 1
 @thenotoriousmic: He certainly influenced me. If he was riding it I didnt want it.
  • + 2
 @thenotoriousmic: I think justanotherusername is right. I've seen more Santa Cruz riders in that 30-50 demographic who don't know who ratboy is than who do. People with money just want whatever the hot thing is. They see their local riders who ride well on a SC, then they buy one. They're not going on PB and watching ratboy shread...and even if they were they probably don't care or know what his name is even...it's just marketing to them. PB is just a small corner of the bike industry... Albiet prob the best one to be in.
  • - 1
 @justanotherusername: Fan boy nosher? I am flattered.

You need to work on your sweeping generalisations mate,

Since you asked, have been riding since long before the "PB Noshers" were a thing, I am fully aware of the big wide world.

Got to love the comments section of the internet these days, full of unqualified experts
  • + 0
 @justanotherusername: no I really don’t need to read you wrote again. You’re not even close to being right the guy turns up to an EWS for a laugh and overshadows the whole event. Getting interviews, clips, bike checks etc wherever he is not just on pinkbike. His influence is massive and he sells a shit tone of bikes that’s why Santa Cruz always used him to launch bikes and not any of the other riders Santa Cruz has on is books that nobody really cares about.
  • + 2
 @thenotoriousmic: Jesus Christ - do you seriously think everybody spends their time following the EWS, reads bike checks, goes on Internet forums etc?

Why can you fail to understand that he world is bigger than the online mtb community with all of its prior knowledge, the world has plenty of people who will buy a bike because the shop said its the best, a magazine review said it was the best or because their mate has one. You are a fanboy, a participator in online mtb chat, we are the nerds, the minority.

I suppose you can be proven right in a few years when SC go bankrupt anyway...
  • + 1
 @thenotoriousmic: The love is strong with this one.
If he is so pivotal then SC must be mental to let him go.They should disband the Syndicate (as no one cares about them) and give Josh the money instead.Job jobbed.
  • + 1
 @Squeakybb: he makes it the hot thing. He influences the fast young guys who influence the old dudes etc etc assuming that these guys don’t know who he is though sounds a bit far fetched though. They’ve got the internet they’re getting the same feed as everyone else.
  • + 1
 @thenotoriousmic: small world you live in ain’t it.
  • + 8
 So a video of Josh doing what he usually does and will continue to do regardless of the brand of bike he is riding. Pretty much as expected really.

And to the people saying they don’t see Cannodale as cool - you only think SC is cool because of people like him, Peaty etc, give it a few years, that’s what Josh is here to do for them, to change peoples minds who actually care about stuff like that.
  • + 2
 No. Cannondale is still uncool.
  • + 15
 well lets just say the lefty and pull shock didn't do them spades in the coolness department.
  • + 2
 @ryanandrewrogers: all of the people on here commenting on ‘coolness’ are about the furthest away from being so themselves as possible.

Think about it guys, the rider you all literally worship for being the ‘coolest’ out there is happy to ride for them but you bunch of PB slowbois devoid of personality think they are uncool - what does that say?
  • + 1
 @ryanandrewrogers: Bryceland said he wants to help coach and develope young riders in his area. If Cannondale can help him do that along with @jasperpenton and @ 3_dumb on board as younger riders. I’d say that’s pretty cool.
Show me a lefty or a pull shock in any of their vids....
  • + 1
 @headshot: Santa Cruz has had every ones pants down for years with the cost of their kit.. Its a marketing campaign. How is charging that amount of money for pretty average kit cool??? Cannodale has been at the core for a as long as i can remember. The original Rush was years ahead of its time, probably one of the most fun bikes I've ever ridden.
  • + 0
 @headshot: true
  • - 1
 @headshot: True! I put C’Dale in the same level as Ellsworth. The only thing they have going for them is the Lefty Fork
  • + 1
 SC have never been cool IMHO. Very clever the way they managed to go mass market and still get away with people thinking they are boutique
  • + 7
 Still on Santa Cruz wheels tho
  • + 2
 This was my first "Whoah!" of the new year. My first thought is I'm sad to see him leave SC. My second thought is does it really matter who he rides for? He is still my favorite rider and thankful for all the content he produces. My only hope is the new videos will come with subtitles. Happy New Year all!!!
  • + 4
 If I didn't know better it looks EXACTLY the same as if he was riding a Santa Cruz.
  • + 2
 Cannondale urgently looking for a translator from Bryceland to English as they can t understand their star rider.
  • + 2
 I wonder why Josh and SC parted ways, can someone please clear this out for me please?
  • + 11
 I’m sure josh has bills to pay. I’m also sure it’s nobody else’s business.
  • + 1
 Josh doesn’t agree with sc carbon footprint. Carbondale I believe use green manufacturing techniques etc...
  • + 1
 Cannondale
  • + 1
 @Jonsey360: I hope you are being a troll, if so that’s hilarious.
  • + 1
 LOL. Cannondale is made in a big factory in china. It's not green in anyway @Jonsey360:
  • + 1
 @Jonsey360: should have signed with pole then Smile
  • + 1
 Cannondale tried to win us over with Weir on their bikes. When that wasn't as effective as they hoped, they had to bring out the big guns!
  • + 1
 Mark Weir has always been a great ambassador. CG and Josh swapped brands (with some delay) but CG definitely did a good job for Cannondale (winning Rampage helps too). I always thought this Habit bike is supposed to be what the Prophet used to be back then. It is good for general riding about but it takes someone like Cedric or Josh to make it look exciting.
  • + 3
 The rat has a new habit!
  • + 1
 Yip, he'll definitely be Breaking the Habit
  • + 1
 Good to see Rat! Hope to see you in Connecticut soon!!
  • + 0
 The question on my mind: Will he still appear in 50 to 01 edits? If not, I will be real sad.
  • + 1
 I'm sure I saw some mention that he would be back with some new material on 50-01 in their last video
  • + 1
 LEFTY OR GTFO
  • + 1
 you owe ma half a minute
  • + 0
 anarexol FTW -- Eek -a - is in da house
  • + 1
 nice vid' man!!!
  • + 0
 How many frames the season is he goging to destroy?
  • + 0
 Sorry German phone spelling. I have no idea what goging is ????
  • + 4
 Probably as many SC’s he destroys, a local to me was on his third bronson by the end of this year, Josh rides harder and more often - pros wreck bikes, what’s new?
  • - 1
 @justanotherusername: I have no idea about Santa but Cannondale is on the other side of bombproof.
  • - 3
 Looks like a session
