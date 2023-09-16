Watch
Video: Josh Bryceland's Practice POV from the Châtel E-EDR World Cup 2023
Sep 16, 2023
Ed Spratt
Join Josh Bryceland as he rides stages 6 to 10 of the E-EDR in Châtel.
eMTB
Racing and Events
Videos
Enduro Racing
Josh Bryceland
EDR Châtel 2023
World Cup Enduro
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,708 articles
