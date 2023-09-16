Video: Josh Bryceland's Practice POV from the Châtel E-EDR World Cup 2023

Sep 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Join Josh Bryceland as he rides stages 6 to 10 of the E-EDR in Châtel.

eMTB Racing and Events Videos Enduro Racing Josh Bryceland EDR Châtel 2023 World Cup Enduro


